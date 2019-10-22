Astros' Brandon Taubman Issues Statement on Rant Directed at Female Reporters

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Houston Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman has issued a statement in which he said he was sorry if he offended anyone with his remarks about Roberto Osuna directed at a group of female reporters in the locker room during the team's celebration after beating the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Taubman's statement was released by USA Today's Bob Nightengale:

"This past Saturday, during our clubhouse celebration, I used inappropriate language for which I am deeply sorry and embarrassed. In retrospect, I realize that my comments were unprofessional and inappropriate. My overexuberance in support of a player has been misrepresented as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue. Those that know me know that I am a progressive member of the community, and a loving and committed husband and father. I hope that those who do know me understand that the Sports Illustrated article does not reflect who I am or my values. I am sorry if anyone was offended by my actions."



Per Nightengale, Major League Baseball also announced it will interview everyone involved in the incident before making an additional comment.

The statement comes in the wake of Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein's report that Taubman turned to three female reporters and shouted, "Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so f--king glad we got Osuna!"

A previous statement from the Astros claimed the SI report was "misleading and completely irresponsible," saying "an Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing" and Taubman was merely supporting the player and did not direct his comments at the female reporters.

In his statement, Taubman still insisted his "overexuberance in support of a player has been misrepresented," however this characterization was reported to be inaccurate by witnesses in the locker room.

"The three female reporters were approximately eight feet away [from Taubman] and one was visibly shaken by the comment, the eyewitnesses said," per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. "There were no players in the area and no interviews were being conducted at the time. The Astros statement said 'an Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing.'”

Osuna was arrested and charged with assaulting Alejandra Roman Cota, the mother of his son, in May 2018.

The charge was dropped in September 2018 when Roman Cota decided not to return to Toronto from Mexico in order to testify. He agreed to a peace bond that prevented him from having contact with Roman Cota without her written consent.

Osuna was suspended 75 games by MLB in June 2018 for violating the league's domestic violence policy. The 24-year-old was traded to Houston by the Toronto Blue Jays the following month.