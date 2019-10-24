Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Bye weeks, injuries, trades, handcuffs becoming starters, the list goes on. There's a lot for a fantasy player to keep track of this time of year, and you need every resource at your disposal.

That's why we do the fantasy trade value chart—to give you a handy resource for comparing a player's trade values while you analyze prospective deals. Obviously, your specific league rules and team needs will dictate how you value a player, but this is a guideline to make sure you don't get ripped off.

So, good luck. These are the weeks that make or break a fantasy season.

Notes: All fantasy points totals via ESPN PPR leagues. All fantasy points against statistics via Yahoo Sports. Players not listed have a trade value of one.

Trade Value: Untouchable

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Trade Value: 12

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Trade Value: 11

7. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

8. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. David Johnson RB, Arizona Cardinals

10. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

11. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

12. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Trade Value: 10

13. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

16. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

17. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

18. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Trade Value: 9

20. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

21. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

22. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

23. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

24. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

25. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

26. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

27. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

28. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

Trade Value: 8

29. Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons

30. Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders

31. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

32. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

33. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

34. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

35. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

36. DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

37. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

38. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

39. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Trade Value: 7

40. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

41. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

42. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

43. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

44. James White, RB, New England Patriots

45. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

46. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

47. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Trade Value: 6

48. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

49. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

50. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

51. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

52. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington

53. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

54. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

55. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Trade Value: 5

56. Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans

57. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

58. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington

59. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers

60. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos

61. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

62. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

63. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

64. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

65. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

66. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Trade Value: 4

67. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

68. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

70. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

71. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

72. Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders

73. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

74. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

75. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

76. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

77. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

78. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

79. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

80. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 3

81. Matt Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

82. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

83. Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

84. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

85. LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

86. Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills

87. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

88. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

89. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Trade Value: 2

91. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

92. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

93. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

94. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts

95. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers

96. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys

97. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

98. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

99. Mohamed Sanu, WR, New England Patriots

100. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Buy Low: Matt Stafford

Matt Stafford has been inconsistent this year. Three games with 23 or more fantasy points, three games with 15 or fewer points. Part of that has been a greater emphasis on the run game, part has been Stafford's propensity in the past to be a bit hit-or-miss.

But it's possible the Lions are about to lean more heavily on Stafford's arm, with the news this week that starting running back Kerryon Johnson is heading to injured reserve.

Plus, solid matchups in the next two weeks against the New York Giants (giving up the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks) and Oakland Raiders (giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks) should sweeten the pot.

Granted, it's entirely possible that you could simply pick up Stafford off waivers in your league, so a trade may not even be necessary. But don't be afraid to chase him if you are in need of a quarterback—he'll come cheap, with the upside to be a top-five player at least over the next two weeks.

And given the potential of the Lions leaning more heavily on the passing game with Johnson injured, his long-term upside has improved as well.

Sell High: Carson Wentz

One player you might want to replace with Stafford is Carson Wentz.

It might not feel like you are actually selling high on Wentz, considering that he managed just 6.8 fantasy points against Dallas this past week and just 12.1 fantasy points against the New York Jets in 5. After a strong start, he has less than 15 fantasy points in two of his past three games.

But it might get worse. Consider what Wentz is facing the next four weeks:

Week 8: Buffalo Bills, giving up just 13 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week, fifth in the NFL

Week 9: Chicago Bears, giving up 14.7 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week, sixth in the NFL.

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: New England Patriots, giving up 6.3 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week—yes, you read that correctly, 6.3—best in the NFL.

There's a strong argument to be made that Wentz shouldn't be started at all over the next four weeks, given those three matchups and the bye. There's also all kinds of concerning news coming out of Philly right now, from leaks to players showing up late for meetings.

There's no real indication of when DeSean Jackson will return from injury, leaving the team devoid of field-stretching options. Nelson Agholor isn't going to fill that void. Zach Ertz has mysteriously been far less productive this season, and while Wentz has played well, the team around him most certainly hasn't.

Alarm bells are going off around the 3-4 Eagles. There's a good chance you're running out of opportunities to get anything of value back for Wentz.

Odds and Ends

- Mohamed Sanu gets a fantasy bump in New England, although probably not a huge one. Julian Edelman and James White are the only Patriots who have consistent and reliable output in the passing game, but Sanu gives the team another much-needed option out wide. And the fact that they gave up a second-rounder to acquire him is an indication that they believe he can step in and be productive.

- Emmanuel Sanders gets a bump, too. He'll be the No. 1 wideout in San Francisco and is getting a nice upgrade at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Sanders doesn't have a ton of trade value, but he's an interesting buy-low option.

- Matt Ryan is another player to consider selling. He just lost one weapon in the passing game in Sanu, the Falcons are a mess and he's dealing with an ankle injury. This feels like a situation that could deteriorate quickly in Atlanta. Ryan's fantasy value hasn't suffered to this point, but it's getting harder and harder to trust him or the situation he's in.

- David Johnson has done nothing to lose his starting job, but boy oh boy is Chase Edmonds a talent. He showed as much on Sunday, absolutely obliterating the New York Giants in the feature role once Johnson was deemed too injured to continue playing.

This has real potential to become a timeshare as the season progresses. Talent always finds its way on to the field, and the Cardinals would be foolish to not find a bigger role for Edmonds. That doesn't mean that Johnson should be devalued in fantasy just yet—he's incredibly talented himself—but it just became a situation you should be monitoring closely.