Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and AdviceOctober 24, 2019
Bye weeks, injuries, trades, handcuffs becoming starters, the list goes on. There's a lot for a fantasy player to keep track of this time of year, and you need every resource at your disposal.
That's why we do the fantasy trade value chart—to give you a handy resource for comparing a player's trade values while you analyze prospective deals. Obviously, your specific league rules and team needs will dictate how you value a player, but this is a guideline to make sure you don't get ripped off.
So, good luck. These are the weeks that make or break a fantasy season.
Notes: All fantasy points totals via ESPN PPR leagues. All fantasy points against statistics via Yahoo Sports. Players not listed have a trade value of one.
Trade Value: Untouchable
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
Trade Value: 12
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
5. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Trade Value: 11
7. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
8. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. David Johnson RB, Arizona Cardinals
10. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
11. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
12. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Trade Value: 10
13. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
15. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
16. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
17. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
18. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trade Value: 9
20. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
21. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
22. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens
23. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
24. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
25. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
26. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
27. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
28. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
Trade Value: 8
29. Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons
30. Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders
31. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
32. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
33. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
34. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
35. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
36. DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
37. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
38. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
39. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
Trade Value: 7
40. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
41. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
42. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
43. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
44. James White, RB, New England Patriots
45. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
46. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
47. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Trade Value: 6
48. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
49. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
50. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
51. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
52. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington
53. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
54. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills
55. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 5
56. Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans
57. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
58. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington
59. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
60. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
61. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers
62. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
63. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
64. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
65. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
66. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 4
67. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
68. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
70. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
71. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
72. Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders
73. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
74. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
75. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
76. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
77. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
78. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
79. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
80. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 3
81. Matt Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
82. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
83. Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
84. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers
85. LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
86. Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills
87. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
88. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington
89. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
Trade Value: 2
91. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
92. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
93. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
94. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts
95. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers
96. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
97. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams
98. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
99. Mohamed Sanu, WR, New England Patriots
100. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Buy Low: Matt Stafford
Matt Stafford has been inconsistent this year. Three games with 23 or more fantasy points, three games with 15 or fewer points. Part of that has been a greater emphasis on the run game, part has been Stafford's propensity in the past to be a bit hit-or-miss.
But it's possible the Lions are about to lean more heavily on Stafford's arm, with the news this week that starting running back Kerryon Johnson is heading to injured reserve.
Plus, solid matchups in the next two weeks against the New York Giants (giving up the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks) and Oakland Raiders (giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks) should sweeten the pot.
Granted, it's entirely possible that you could simply pick up Stafford off waivers in your league, so a trade may not even be necessary. But don't be afraid to chase him if you are in need of a quarterback—he'll come cheap, with the upside to be a top-five player at least over the next two weeks.
And given the potential of the Lions leaning more heavily on the passing game with Johnson injured, his long-term upside has improved as well.
Sell High: Carson Wentz
One player you might want to replace with Stafford is Carson Wentz.
It might not feel like you are actually selling high on Wentz, considering that he managed just 6.8 fantasy points against Dallas this past week and just 12.1 fantasy points against the New York Jets in 5. After a strong start, he has less than 15 fantasy points in two of his past three games.
But it might get worse. Consider what Wentz is facing the next four weeks:
- Week 8: Buffalo Bills, giving up just 13 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week, fifth in the NFL.
- Week 9: Chicago Bears, giving up 14.7 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week, sixth in the NFL.
- Week 10: Bye
- Week 11: New England Patriots, giving up 6.3 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week—yes, you read that correctly, 6.3—best in the NFL.
There's a strong argument to be made that Wentz shouldn't be started at all over the next four weeks, given those three matchups and the bye. There's also all kinds of concerning news coming out of Philly right now, from leaks to players showing up late for meetings.
There's no real indication of when DeSean Jackson will return from injury, leaving the team devoid of field-stretching options. Nelson Agholor isn't going to fill that void. Zach Ertz has mysteriously been far less productive this season, and while Wentz has played well, the team around him most certainly hasn't.
Alarm bells are going off around the 3-4 Eagles. There's a good chance you're running out of opportunities to get anything of value back for Wentz.
Odds and Ends
- Mohamed Sanu gets a fantasy bump in New England, although probably not a huge one. Julian Edelman and James White are the only Patriots who have consistent and reliable output in the passing game, but Sanu gives the team another much-needed option out wide. And the fact that they gave up a second-rounder to acquire him is an indication that they believe he can step in and be productive.
- Emmanuel Sanders gets a bump, too. He'll be the No. 1 wideout in San Francisco and is getting a nice upgrade at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Sanders doesn't have a ton of trade value, but he's an interesting buy-low option.
- Matt Ryan is another player to consider selling. He just lost one weapon in the passing game in Sanu, the Falcons are a mess and he's dealing with an ankle injury. This feels like a situation that could deteriorate quickly in Atlanta. Ryan's fantasy value hasn't suffered to this point, but it's getting harder and harder to trust him or the situation he's in.
- David Johnson has done nothing to lose his starting job, but boy oh boy is Chase Edmonds a talent. He showed as much on Sunday, absolutely obliterating the New York Giants in the feature role once Johnson was deemed too injured to continue playing.
This has real potential to become a timeshare as the season progresses. Talent always finds its way on to the field, and the Cardinals would be foolish to not find a bigger role for Edmonds. That doesn't mean that Johnson should be devalued in fantasy just yet—he's incredibly talented himself—but it just became a situation you should be monitoring closely.
Report: Josh Gordon Placed on IR
Patriots WR (knee) will be waived off IR when fully healthy and become a free agent