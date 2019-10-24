Bellator 231 and 232 Fight Odds, Cards, Start Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The Mohegan Sun in Connecticut will host Bellator's two-night extravaganza starting with Bellator 231 Friday headlined by Frank Mir and Roy Nelson in a heavyweight showdown.

Saturday's Bellator 232 will feature the final in the Welterweight World Grand Prix with Rory MacDonald defending the 170-pound title against former champion Douglas Lima.

Both main-event bouts are rematches, though this will be the first time Mir and Nelson square off in Bellator. They previously met at UFC 130 where Mir won by unanimous decision. MacDonald beat Lima to win the Bellator welterweight title in January 2018.

Bellator 231 Viewing Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Main Card Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Watch: Paramount Network

Bellator 232 Viewing Information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Main Card Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

Watch: DAZN (Subscription Required)

Bellator 231 Main Card and Odds

Heavyweight Bout: Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson (+110)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Phil Davis (-300) vs. Karl Albrektsson

Welterweight Bout: Ed Ruth (-300) vs. Jason Jackson

Women's Flyweight Bout: Bec Rawlings (-400) vs. Ilara Joanne

Catchweight Bout (160 pounds): Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Craig Campbell

Heavyweight Bout: Jake Hager (-600) vs. Anthony Garrett

Bellator 232 Main Card and Odds

Welterweight Title Bout and Grand Prix Final: Rory MacDonald (c) (-150) vs. Douglas Lima

Welterweight Bout: Paul Daley vs. Saad Awad

Bantamweight Bout: Patrick Mix vs. Isiah Chapman

Heavyweight Bout: Vitaly Minakov vs. Javy Ayala

Lightweight Bout: Nick Newell vs. Manny Muro

All odds via OddsChecker.com