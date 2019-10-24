Bellator 231 and 232 Fight Odds, Cards, Start Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Bellator 231 and 232 Fight Odds, Cards, Start Time, TV Schedule and Live StreamOctober 24, 2019
The Mohegan Sun in Connecticut will host Bellator's two-night extravaganza starting with Bellator 231 Friday headlined by Frank Mir and Roy Nelson in a heavyweight showdown.
Saturday's Bellator 232 will feature the final in the Welterweight World Grand Prix with Rory MacDonald defending the 170-pound title against former champion Douglas Lima.
Both main-event bouts are rematches, though this will be the first time Mir and Nelson square off in Bellator. They previously met at UFC 130 where Mir won by unanimous decision. MacDonald beat Lima to win the Bellator welterweight title in January 2018.
Bellator 231 Viewing Information
Date: Friday, Oct. 25
Main Card Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
Watch: Paramount Network
Bellator 232 Viewing Information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
Main Card Start Time: 10 p.m. ET
Watch: DAZN (Subscription Required)
Bellator 231 Main Card and Odds
Heavyweight Bout: Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson (+110)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Phil Davis (-300) vs. Karl Albrektsson
Welterweight Bout: Ed Ruth (-300) vs. Jason Jackson
Women's Flyweight Bout: Bec Rawlings (-400) vs. Ilara Joanne
Catchweight Bout (160 pounds): Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Craig Campbell
Heavyweight Bout: Jake Hager (-600) vs. Anthony Garrett
Bellator 232 Main Card and Odds
Welterweight Title Bout and Grand Prix Final: Rory MacDonald (c) (-150) vs. Douglas Lima
Welterweight Bout: Paul Daley vs. Saad Awad
Bantamweight Bout: Patrick Mix vs. Isiah Chapman
Heavyweight Bout: Vitaly Minakov vs. Javy Ayala
Lightweight Bout: Nick Newell vs. Manny Muro
All odds via OddsChecker.com
