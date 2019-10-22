Nationals vs. Astros: Game 1 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Houston Astros could not have asked for a better scenario to open up the 2019 World Series.

A.J. Hinch's team holds home-field advantage and gets to throw a rested Gerrit Cole in Game 1.

Washington is also in a good spot with its pitching staff, as Max Scherzer heads to the hill with over a week off.

The Nationals have four road playoff victories, but they were 43-38 on their regular-season travels, which was the third-best mark of National League postseason qualifiers.

Max Scherzer faces Cole in what many are expecting to be a low-scoring affair with both pitchers having their way with opposing hitters.

World Series Game 1 Info

Start Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or FoxSports.com

Preview

Cole's incredible season concludes with his first World Series start.

As it is for most players, his first Fall Classic appearance fulfills a dream he had when he was younger, as he told MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

“When you dream as a little kid, you dream about storybook endings and storybook players and scenarios like that,” Cole said. “I feel tremendously humbled to be in this position and … [it] is a little bit surreal.”

The AL Cy Young award favorite has not suffered a defeat since May 22, and Houston has not lost a game in which he started since July 12.

Cole is 3-2 in his career against Washington from his time in Pittsburgh, and he is one of a few Houston hurlers to pitch at Nationals Park, which could help with a possible Game 5 start.

Washington had some success versus the right-handed ace in two meetings in 2017.

Trea Turner and Anthony Rendon both picked up two hits off Cole in late-season meeting, while Ryan Zimmerman went 4-of-4 in a game won by Stephen Strasburg.

In ALCS Game 3, Cole did not settle into rhythm right away, as he walked five batters. If the Nationals are patient, they could earn free passes, or at minimum, work up his pitch count.

Scherzer has made six starts versus Houston, which is the lowest against a team he did not play for.

Jose Altuve and George Springer were the only current Astros in the lineup the last time Scherzer faced the Astros.

On June 28, 2014, Altuve went 3-of-8 from the top two spots in the order. A month earlier, the pair went 1-of-7 from different sides of the lineup.

Scherzer, who pitched in the 2012 World Series for Detroit, has a feel for how he needs to approach Tuesday, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

“You just know you’ve got to come out there, you’re going to be throwing up zeros,” Scherzer said. “And you've got to try to match the intensity from your opponent.”

Altuve could be Houston's offensive catalyst, just like he was in the ALCS, when he hit .348 with a pair of home runs.

If Houston jumps on Scherzer early, it will create an advantage Cole likely will not concede.

In Cole's last start, the Astros produced a run in the first and second innings and the New York Yankees did not plate a run until the eighth off the bullpen.

If Houston turns in a similar performance, it should hand the ball to Justin Verlander with a chance to go up two games.

