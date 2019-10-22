Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

This week's fantasy football sleepers dig deep into the waiver wire for managers who want to pull out all the stops for a win in Week 8.

Four of the five recommended sleeper picks are owned in fewer than 14 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Tuesday 5 a.m. The last one is available in over 50 percent of talent pools. This is the perfect time to flex your fantasy football smarts with some shrewd moves.

A key injury and a trade will play key factors in the value of two underrated pickups. We'll also take a look at a unique situation for one squad and how it benefits owners looking for production at the tight end position.

Check out Week 8 start 'em sit 'em options and explore the depths of the waiver wire for big points.

Smart Matchup Plays, QB:

1. Kirk Cousins vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

2. Matthew Stafford vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

3. Jared Goff vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

4. Philip Rivers vs. Chicago Bears: Sit 'Em

5. Baker Mayfield vs. New England Patriots: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Ryan Tannehill vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5 Percent Owned)

This may sound like an overreaction, but managers should scoop Ryan Tannehill off the waiver wire as a streamer following his Week 7 performance.

In his first start with the Tennessee Titans, Tannehill threw for 312 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, which provided much-needed balance to the offense.

Although it's one game, Tannehill has shown the ability to put up decent numbers as a starter, dating back to his years with the Miami Dolphins. In six active seasons with the AFC East club, he recorded 125 touchdown passes and 77 interceptions. The 31-year-old is more than capable of lighting up a porous pass defense, which accurately describes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' unit.

The Buccaneers have allowed the most passing yards, but they also field the league's No. 1 run defense. Based on Tampa Bay's primary defensive strength and weakness, we can expect the Titans to test the secondary and possibly struggle to move the ball on the ground. Tannehill seems like a solid sleeper choice with Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson on a bye week.

Smart Matchup Plays, RB:

1. David Montgomery vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Start 'Em

2. James White vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

3. Jamaal Williams vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

4. Carlos Hyde vs. Oakland Raiders: Sit 'Em

5. Miles Sanders vs. Buffalo Bills: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Ty Johnson vs. New York Giants (2 Percent Owned)

Your first reaction is probably, who?

Running back Ty Johnson handled most of the carries after Kerryon Johnson exited Sunday's game with a knee injury. The rookie sixth-rounder logged 10 carries for 29 yards and added four receptions for 28 yards. That's not an impressive box score, but it's important to know who's next in line for rush attempts.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, (Kerryon) Johnson will spend time on the sideline. As a result, we'll likely see more of (Ty) Johnson in Week 8.

If the Detroit Lions want to keep defenses honest, quarterback Matthew Stafford will hand off to a running backs at some point. In a matchup against the New York Giants' 26th-ranked run defense, the lead ball-carrier may post decent numbers in a featured role.

Johnson's ability to run and catch out of the backfield will serve owners in point-per-reception leagues well. He may not eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage, but 60 yards on the ground plus four-to-five catches sounds like a fantasy win for an unknown backup running back.

Smart Matchup Plays, WR:

1. Corey Davis vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

2. Marvin Jones Jr.vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

3. DJ Chark Jr. vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

4. Mike Williams vs. Chicago Bears: Sit 'Em

5. Curtis Samuel vs. San Francisco 49ers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Kenny Stills vs. Oakland Raiders (13 Percent Owned)

There are three major factors that elevate Kenny Stills' fantasy value going into Week 8.

First, wideout Will Fuller V suffered a hamstring injury, and he'll miss time, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Secondly, the Oakland Raiders traded starting cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans Tuesday, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur. The 24-year-old went through his ups and downs this season, but his absence means rookie second-rounder Trayvon Mullen will likely see a significant number of defensive snaps.

Finally, and most importantly, Oakland ranks 31st in pass defense—that's with Conley's inconsistencies.

DeAndre Hopkins may see a lot of cornerback Daryl Worley in coverage. He's the Raiders' most established perimeter defender. Meanwhile, Stills could have a huge day against Mullen or Lamarcus Joyner, who's recently struggled covering the slot.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson should have a productive outing against the Raiders pass defense, which trickles down to the wide receiver corps. Stills logged four catches for 105 yards in Sunday's contest with the Indianapolis Colts. He'll match or top those numbers in the upcoming game.

Smart Matchup Plays, TE:

1. Darren Waller vs. Houston Texans: Start 'Em

2. Hunter Henry vs. Chicago Bears: Start 'Em

3. Jimmy Graham vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

4. Greg Olsen vs. San Francisco 49ers: Sit 'Em

5. T.J. Hockenson vs. New York Giants: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Dallas Goedert vs. Buffalo Bills (13 Percent Owned)

It's rare to recommend a backup tight end for a starting spot, but the Philadelphia Eagles utilize their top two players at the position.

Dallas Goedert has played at least 69 percent of offensive snaps in three of the last four outings, which indicates his steady role. Furthermore, he's outproduced Zach Ertz over the last two contests, logging nine receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown compared to the two-time Pro Bowler's six grabs for 92 yards.

Ertz's owners shouldn't panic, but quarterback Carson Wentz feels comfortable throwing to both his tight ends. His ball distribution gives the backup decent value at a position that's hard to rely on a week-to-week.

Goedert has a tough matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but he's seen the third-most targets (12) among Eagles pass-catchers over the last two games. His target share gives him starter potential, especially with wideout DeSean Jackson sidelined because of an abdomen injury.

Smart Matchup Plays, DEF:

1. Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

2. Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

3. New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

4. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets: Sit 'Em

5. Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins (48 Percent Owned)

Don't write off the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. After a slow start, allowing 425 or more total yards in the first three contests, the unit has surrendered an average 266.7 yards per game over the last three outings.

Surprisingly, the Steelers are tied with the Carolina Panthers for the second-most takeaways (15). They're also tied for fifth in sacks (20).

Pittsburgh's record may not reflect a fiercely-competitive squad, but the defense's recent production and ability to stifle opponents deserves consideration on the waiver wire.

The Steelers will host the Dolphins, who go into Week 8 with the fewest points scored and the second-fewest total yards. They have also registered 13 giveaways in six games.

Pittsburgh should keep Miami under 10 points and force some turnovers along the way.