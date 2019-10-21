Dallas NBC Affiliate Apologizes for Delaying Tornado Warning During Cowboys Game

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

An NBC affiliate in Dallas apologized for waiting to interrupt Sunday's broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys' 37-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to inform viewers of a tornado warning for the area.

KXAS-TV issued a statement Monday on the matter:

"Although our meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms across the area when the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Dallas County, we delayed breaking into programming for six minutes. ...

"When it comes to dealing with severe weather, we know that seconds matter. We should have broken into football programming sooner. We apologize and want you to know that we're doing everything in our power to make sure this does not happen again."

According to CNN's Christina Maxouris and Rebekah Riess, an EF3 tornado touched down in a northern stretch of Dallas on Sunday night. Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and 100,000 people in the area were without power.

A home belonging to Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin was among those damaged. Seguin clarified the house is currently listed for sale and he's living at a different residence.

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry told the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend he was watching the Cowboys-Eagles game with his wife and daughter when they learned of the oncoming storm. They moved into a closet as the tornado moved through his neighborhood.