Phillies Rumors: Joe Girardi 'Believed' to Be Top Candidate After 2nd Interview

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 21: Joe Girardi #28 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi completed his second interview with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday and is reportedly the favorite to land the job:

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported early Monday that Girardi was one of the top candidates and noted Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter received second interviews last week. The team is seeking someone with previous experience managing in the majors; each of these candidates have had multiple stints in that role.

The Phillies' last manager, Gabe Kapler, was hired after limited coaching experience and no time leading a big league club. He was fired after two seasons, having produced a 161-163 record.

Girardi is a proven commodity with 910 regular-season wins in 10 years with the Yankees as well as a World Series title in 2009. He also spent one season with the Miami Marlins, going 78-84.

He also had a 15-year playing career, so the 55-year-old has the resume Philadelphia is looking for.

On the other hand, the team isn't alone in targeting Girardi.

He has also interviewed with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, getting a second interview with the latter, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

John Harper of SNY reported Oct. 11 the Mets would hire Girardi if he didn't end up with the Cubs.

With seven managerial positions still vacant, there could be a race to hire one of the biggest names available.

Related

    Report: Brandon Taubman Yelled 'F--king Glad We Got Osuna' at Female Reporters

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Brandon Taubman Yelled 'F--king Glad We Got Osuna' at Female Reporters

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Opioids in Baseball: 'More People Are Going to Die If This Doesn’t Get Fixed'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Opioids in Baseball: 'More People Are Going to Die If This Doesn’t Get Fixed'

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    'It's a Fight, Just the Pitcher and Me': What's Behind the Soto Shuffle

    MLB logo
    MLB

    'It's a Fight, Just the Pitcher and Me': What's Behind the Soto Shuffle

    Alden Gonzalez
    via ESPN.com

    Correa on Yankees Being 'Savages': 'We Are the Apex Predator'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Correa on Yankees Being 'Savages': 'We Are the Apex Predator'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report