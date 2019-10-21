Phillies Rumors: Joe Girardi 'Believed' to Be Top Candidate After 2nd Interview

Elsa/Getty Images

Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi completed his second interview with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday and is reportedly the favorite to land the job:

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported early Monday that Girardi was one of the top candidates and noted Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter received second interviews last week. The team is seeking someone with previous experience managing in the majors; each of these candidates have had multiple stints in that role.

The Phillies' last manager, Gabe Kapler, was hired after limited coaching experience and no time leading a big league club. He was fired after two seasons, having produced a 161-163 record.

Girardi is a proven commodity with 910 regular-season wins in 10 years with the Yankees as well as a World Series title in 2009. He also spent one season with the Miami Marlins, going 78-84.

He also had a 15-year playing career, so the 55-year-old has the resume Philadelphia is looking for.

On the other hand, the team isn't alone in targeting Girardi.

He has also interviewed with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, getting a second interview with the latter, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

John Harper of SNY reported Oct. 11 the Mets would hire Girardi if he didn't end up with the Cubs.

With seven managerial positions still vacant, there could be a race to hire one of the biggest names available.