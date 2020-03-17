Ex-Falcons Pass-Rusher Vic Beasley Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Titans

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley will sign with the Tennessee Titans, his agency announced per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported it's a one-year contract with $9.5 million guaranteed and worth up to $12 million total.

Beasley, 27, was the No. 8 overall pick by the Falcons in the 2015 NFL draft, but he never consistently lived up to the lofty expectations the team had for him. He looked like he was set for superstardom after the 2016 season, when he registered 15.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

But in his other three seasons leading up to the 2019 campaign, Beasley had a total of 14 sacks. This past year he got to the quarterback eight times, a mini resurgence that made him valuable in free agency.

His departure from Atlanta isn't surprising, given that he told ESPN's Vaughn McClure after the team's 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 that the team informed him they were considering trading him if the right deal came along.

He also said he felt like he was letting head coach Dan Quinn down with his play.

"Yeah, I feel like I've let him down," he said, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He's made some great calls. We just have to execute. He's making good calls. It's up to us to execute them."

The hope will be that Beasley continues his rejuvenation in a new city. The fact that he's already shown glimpses of dominance in his career makes him an interesting restoration project for Tennessee.