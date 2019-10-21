Report: Texans' Will Fuller to Miss 'Several Weeks' with Hamstring Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Will Fuller #15 of the Houston Texans catches a pass for a touchdown as Desmond Trufant #21 of the Atlanta Falcons is unable to make the tackle during the second half at NRG Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to miss "several" weeks after suffering a hamstring pull in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that testing revealed the injury is "significant."

Fuller went down in the first half and did not return. He had one reception for six yards before exiting.

In his fourth NFL season, Fuller has seen his promising career derailed time and again by injuries. He has never played a full 16-game schedule, missing a total of 17 games. He was returning from a torn ACL suffered in October 2018 but had been largely healthy before this week.

Fuller exploded for a 14-catch, 217-yard, three-touchdown game Oct. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The latest injury should open up more targets for Kenny Stills, who is yet to find his footing as a reliable target in Houston. Stills had four receptions for 105 yards against the Colts.

Keke Coutee could also be in line to see additional action.

Related

    Alshon Rumor Gets Shut Down

    ESPN's Josina Anderson denies Philly report that Alshon Jeffery was the anonymous source who bashed Carson Wentz

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alshon Rumor Gets Shut Down

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kareem Hunt Rejoins Browns

    RB will be eligible to play Week 10 vs. Bills

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kareem Hunt Rejoins Browns

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    The Ideal Trade Target for Every Team

    NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Ideal Trade Target for Every Team

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 7 Report Card Grades ✅

    ⭐ Ramsey's Rams debut 😈 Shanahan's revenge 👀 Brissett's MVP chances

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Week 7 Report Card Grades ✅

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report