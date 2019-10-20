Mitchell Trubisky Reflects After Bears' Loss vs. Saints: We 'Have No Identity'

David Banks/Getty Images

An extra week of preparation apparently wasn't enough for the Chicago Bears to solve their offensive woes.

While he remained optimistic, Mitchell Trubisky acknowledged the Bears "have no identity" following a 36-25 defeat to the New Orleans Saints. Trubisky finished the game 34-of-54 for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

The final score and Trubisky's stat line would've looked much worse were it not for a pair of touchdowns in garbage time.

The Bears had an uncharacteristically poor game on defense, allowing the Saints to gain 424 yards, up from Chicago's average of 312.2 yards allowed.

For the most part, though, the game encapsulated the team's inability to move the ball on offense and Trubisky's lack of improvement. The 25-year-old was a Pro Bowler in 2018, but it's impossible to ignore how bad the Bears look when he's under center.

Sunday was even more frustrating for fans since the Bears had a bye in Week 6, which gave the coaching staff more time to address the team's issues. Instead, it was more of the same.

Rather than finding a way to get David Montgomery (69 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns) back on track, Matt Nagy effectively froze the rookie out altogether. Montgomery carried the ball two times for six yards and had two receptions for 13 yards.

Last year, Chicago won 12 games and claimed an NFC North title largely on the strength of an elite defense. The Bears finished first in defensive efficiency, which balanced out an offense that ranked 20th in efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Now, the offense is basically where it was in 2018, but the defense has taken a slight step backward.

The same thing happened to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 coming off their trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2017. The defense could only compensate for Blake Bortles for so long, and Jacksonville's win total slashed in half.

The Bears might be reaching that point with Trubisky.