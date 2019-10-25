Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Ruled Out vs. Packers with Knee Injury After Practicing

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes will not play in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

After suffering a knee injury on Oct. 17, Mahomes was a limited participant in both Wednesday's and Thursday's practices. Ultimately, though, head coach Andy Reid does not believe the quarterback is ready for live NFL action.

"He just wasn't ready," Reid said Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This continues an unlucky season for the quarterback, who has dealt with multiple ailments in 2019.

An ankle injury limited him throughout the start of the season, but his first serious injury was a dislocated kneecap suffered in the Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos.

He was fortunate there wasn't more ligament or bone damage, according to Rapoport.



Mahomes remains one of the game's elite players when healthy, totaling 2,180 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with just one interception this season.

The 24-year-old set the bar extremely high for himself with 5,097 passing yards and 50 touchdowns in his first year as a starter in 2018, winning the league's MVP award while leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. Though it's been almost an impossible standard to match, he continued to make outstanding plays when he was at full strength.

However, he will miss at least one game due to his current injury.

Matt Moore will handle quarterback duties for the Chiefs with the Pro Bowler unavailable.