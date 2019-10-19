UFC's Conor McGregor Denies 2nd Reported Allegation of Sexual Assault

John Locher/Associated Press

A publicist for Conor McGregor has denied allegations of a second reported sexual assault.

Per the New York Times' Tariq Panja, a woman said McGregor sexually assaulted her in Dublin last week when she was inside of a vehicle outside of a pub. Per the report, authorities have yet to make an arrest in the latest case.

McGregor was arrested and questioned by law enforcement in January after a woman said he sexually assaulted her at a hotel in December.

"Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors," McGregor's publicist told Panja. "He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault."

The Times (h/t ESPN) also reported on the first allegation this winter. Due to laws in the country, Irish media have reported on both cases without naming the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

Sports writer Ewan McKenna explained:

Per Reuters (h/t ESPN), McGregor is also involved in a court case after allegedly assaulting a man in a Dublin pub in April. McGregor admitted to punching the man, and the punch was caught on camera.

The 31-year-old Irishman hasn't competed since UFC 229 in October 2018, when he lost in a lightweight title bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov.