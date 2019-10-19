MLB Agent Matt Sosnick Arrested for Allegedly Choking Wife in Front of Daughter

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

MLB agent Matt Sosnick was arrested Oct. 8 in Danville, California, following an alleged domestic violence occurrence where he choked his wife, Erica Sosnick, in front of their nine-year-old daughter.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports reported the couple's daughter called a former nanny during the fight, and police were contacted.

Erica, who has since filed for divorce, immediately requested and received a temporary restraining order against her husband, per TMZ. Matt violated the order the following day, and he was arrested again Oct. 9.

Jennifer King, an attorney for Erica, told TMZ her client intends to drop the restraining order.

"Upon further reflection and after a period of cooling off, Erica has decided it is in the best interest of the family, and the children in particular, to dismiss the restraining order," King said.

Erica wrote in court documents she suffered multiple injuries, "including bruising and swelling on her arm and red marks in the shape of handprints around her throat," and alleged Matt threatened to kill himself the next day, per TMZ.

Neither Matt nor his representatives have commented publicly.

Sosnick, who helps runs SCK Sports, has a group of current clients, led by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell.