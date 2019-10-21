Pelicans' Zion Williamson Underwent Surgery on Knee Injury, Will Miss 6-8 Weeks

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus on Monday and will miss the next six to eight weeks.

The Pelicans confirmed the procedure ahead of Tuesday's season opener against the Toronto Raptors.

Williamson has dealt with his share of injuries already this season. The No. 1 overall pick left his summer-league debut in July after nine minutes with a bruised left knee, but it wasn't considered a serious issue.

Things got more serious prior to New Orleans' preseason finale on Oct. 18 against the New York Knicks. Williamson was ruled out of the contest with right knee soreness, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the former Duke star would miss "a period of weeks" to open the regular season.

When Williamson was on the court in the preseason, he looked like the player everyone expected when New Orleans drafted him. The 19-year-old averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds with a 71.4 field-goal percentage in four games.

The Pelicans have a deep roster to get by without Williamson for the time being. Head coach Alvin Gentry could slide Brandon Ingram over from small forward to power forward, or Nicolo Melli can receive the bulk of the playing time at the 4.

New Orleans' ultimate ceiling this season will be determined by Williamson's ability to play and make an impact. His absence leaves the franchise with an uphill battle to compete for a playoff spot in a loaded Western Conference.