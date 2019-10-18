Red Sox Release Steven Wright; Was Projected to Make $1.5M in Arbitration

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JULY 03: Steven Wright #35 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch in the eighth inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 03, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox announced the release of starting pitcher Steven Wright on Friday.

Wright, who received an 80-game suspension under the performance-enhancing substance policy in March and a 15-game ban under the domestic violence policy in 2018, was projected to receive $1.5 million for 2020 in his final year of arbitration, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald provided further details:

Wright enjoyed a breakout season with the Red Sox in 2016. The knuckleballer earned his only All-Star appearance while posting a 3.33 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 156.2 innings across 24 starts.

The 35-year-old California native could never match that success, though. He was limited to 31 games over the past three years because of injuries and suspensions.

He worked solely out of the bullpen upon his return from suspension this year. He allowed six earned runs in 6.1 innings (8.53 ERA) in six games between June and July before landing on the injured list with what turned into a season-ending toe injury.

In all, the University of Hawaii product has posted a 3.86 ERA in 81 career games (44 starts).

Wright is now a free agent who can sign with any team without having to wait for the free-agent market to officially open six days after the World Series.

Related

    Five potential landing spots (and one wild card) for Mookie Betts

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Five potential landing spots (and one wild card) for Mookie Betts

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Boston Red Sox release pitcher Steven Wright ahead of MLB free agency

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Boston Red Sox release pitcher Steven Wright ahead of MLB free agency

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Red Sox release Steven Wright

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox release Steven Wright

    Over the Monster
    via Over the Monster

    Alex Cora: Andrew Benintendi will have bounce-back season for Red Sox in 2020

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Alex Cora: Andrew Benintendi will have bounce-back season for Red Sox in 2020

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston