World Series 2019: Latest Expert Predictions on Potential Matchup

Though the Houston Astros had a chance to seal a place in the World Series with Justin Verlander on the mound Friday, the New York Yankees earned 4-1 victory to prolong the ALCS. The teams will meet Saturday night for a potentially decisive Game 6.

No matter the result, the Washington Nationals probably don't mind. They swept the St. Louis Cardinals to win the NL pennant, and the short series means the Nats can line up their preferred pitching rotation for the World Series.

But they need an opponent. Around the baseball world, experts have shared predictions for Game 6 between the Astros and Yankees.

               

ALCS Game 6 Expert Picks

Dayn Perry, CBS Sports

Prediction: Yankees 4, Astros 3

Quotable: "Tough call, but we'll take the Yankees' high-leverage bullpen arms over Houston's, and we say that despite the Astros' 60-21 record at home during the regular season."

Houston is saving ace Gerrit Cole for a potential Game 7 and will instead lean on its relief corps Saturday night. Throw in New York's expected bullpen day, and fans will see managers A.J. Hinch and Aaron Boone walk to the mound regularly.

Adam Ottavino, Zack Britton, Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman will all likely pitch for New York. The Yankees are counting on their bullpen depth anyway, but thriving on the road will be a major challenge.

Perry believes New York is up for it.

               

Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report

Prediction: Yankees 6, Astros 4

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Zack Britton #53 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2019 in New York City. (P
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Quotable: "The Yankees could have the advantage because they can mix left- and right-handers, while Houston has all righties on its ALCS roster."

The Astros have a more diverse lineup, but New York's pitching staff is better equipped to handle situational late-game changes. When the Yankees need a clutch out or two, they should have both right- and left-handed options available.

Houston, meanwhile, can only throw righties.

On the bright side, the Yankees' only left-handed batters are Didi Gregorius, the struggling Brett Gardner and the switch-hitting Aaron Hicks. Still, the diversity in the bullpen is an advantage for New York.

               

