Yankees vs. Astros: ALCS Game 6 TV Schedule, Time, Tickets and Predictions

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will rely on their bullpens to manage Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

The relief-heavy strategy was supposed to occur in Game 4, but a postponement allowed the two teams to use starters on full rest in Games 4 and 5.

Both teams could use a variety of hurlers to open Game 6, with the only pitchers not available being the three starters on each roster.

If Houston fails to put away the series for the second straight game, it will call on Gerrit Cole in Game 7, while Luis Severino would oppose him.

ALCS Game 6 Information

Start Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Pick

New York 6, Houston 4

Neither manager committed to an opener after Game 5.

A.J. Hinch will discuss that with his staff on the way to Houston, and Brad Peacock could be an option despite an eight-pitch outing Friday, per The Athletic's Jake Kaplan.

Aaron Boone will also decide on his starter on the way to Houston, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Peacock and Jose Urquidy are the likely options for Hinch to choose from, as both have starting experience.

The former was in the rotation before a shoulder injury sent him to the injured list. Since then, the 31-year-old has pitched sparingly in relief and made his first 2019 playoff appearance in Game 5.

Urquidy was last sent to the mound in ALDS Game 4, so he could toss a few innings before giving way to the true relievers.

Four to five frames from the pair would allow Joe Smith, Ryan Pressly and others to bridge the gap to Will Harris and Roberto Osuna.

Houston is in a better position to empty its bullpen because it should not have to worry about backing up Cole much.

In his three postseason starts, the 20-game winner has lasted at least seven innings. If he does that again in Game 7, the Astros would only need Harris, Osuna and maybe one more reliever to finish the game if needed.

The Yankees could be under more pressure to manage their hurlers since Severino lasted past the fifth inning once in eight playoff outings.

Chad Green and J.A. Happ are the top candidates to fill the opening half of Game 6.

On 17 occasions, Green tossed two or three innings, and he conceded a single run in his two three-inning outings.

Happ was a member of the Yankees' regular-season rotation, and he is capable of throwing multiple frames in tandem with Green.

If both squads make it to the fifth by using two or three arms, Game 6 could become more matchup-based.

If that is the case, the Yankees could have the advantage because they can mix left-and-right-handers, while Houston has all righties on its ALCS roster.

New York also holds the advantage at the plate after scoring four times in the first inning to capture Game 5.

Houston managed just five hits, and none of them came from consecutive batters in the lineup, while the Yankees strung together two home runs, a double and a single to pounce on Justin Verlander.

If D.J. LeMahieu, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres achieve that again Saturday, it could lead to an early advantage that Houston has trouble recovering from.

