Report: Patrick Mahomes Expected to Miss at Least 3 Weeks with Knee Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly expected to miss at least three weeks after dislocating his right kneecap in Thursday night's 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is "real optimism" Mahomes will return after three weeks, although his recovery timetable depends on the results of his MRI:

Despite Mahomes leaving in the second quarter, the Chiefs snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to a dominant defensive performance that saw Kansas City record nine sacks.

Mahomes, who went 10-of-11 for 76 yards and a touchdown, tweeted the following:

With Mahomes out, 35-year-old backup Matt Moore stepped in and performed fairly well, going 10-of-19 for 117 yards with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

The 24-year-old Mahomes is the reigning MVP after throwing for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He once again found himself in the thick of the MVP conversation this season and was on pace for another monster year with 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and one pick through seven games.

Kansas City now owns a 5-2 record, and its next-closest competition in the AFC West is the Oakland Raiders (3-2). The New Orleans Saints provided the blueprint for succeeding without their star quarterback, as they are 5-1 overall and 4-0 since Drew Brees landed on the shelf. Thanks to a strong defense and smart play from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the Saints are still one of the best teams in the league.

Kansas City's defense was struggling entering Thursday's game, but it took over versus Denver. Moore, meanwhile, is 15-15 as a starter in his career, and when the Miami Dolphins needed him to start three games late in the 2016 season in the midst of a playoff race, he went 2-1 and helped Miami reach the postseason.

The Chiefs' next two games are against tough opponents in the Green Bay Packers (5-1) and Minnesota Vikings (4-2), but both are at home. That is followed by a road date with the Tennessee Titans (2-4).

Even if Kansas City only goes 1-2 and Mahomes returns for the Nov. 18 road game with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs should be in good shape postseason-wise.