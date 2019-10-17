Kansas Church Holds Prayer Service for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' Ankle Injury

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Desperately seeking a win following consecutive losses, a Kansas church is hoping the power of prayer will get Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs back on track.

Per Heidi Schmidt of Fox 4 Kansas City, Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village plans to pray for Mahomes' ankle to heal as part of its Sunday services.

"With the last two games, we kind of thought that they may need some type of help," Dave Burton, facilities director at the church, said. "We knew that his ankle was injured so we decided to possibly have a healing service to help him heal that ankle quicker."

There was no mention of the church also trying to pray for Kansas City's 30th-ranked run defense that has allowed the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans to hold the ball for a combined 77 minutes in the past two weeks.

It must be assumed the church only has service on Sunday, because it's taking a tremendous risk waiting until after the Chiefs play the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Mahomes initially injured his ankle in the second quarter of the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The reigning NFL MVP hasn't missed a game, but NFL Network's James Palmer reported Thursday people who know about the injury are saying "it's probably worse than most people think it is."

Even though Mahomes has racked up 594 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the past two games, his completion percentage has been under 60 percent in three consecutive games.