World Series 2019: TV Schedule Guide and More Known Info

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 15: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Washington Nationals reacts as he flies out in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during game four of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park on October 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.
The Washington Nationals are headed to the 2019 World Series, but the NL champions are still waiting on their opponent.

After an 8-3 victory in Game 4 of the ALCS, though, the Houston Astros are likely to oppose the Nationals. They need one final victory to dispatch the New York Yankees.

The best-of-seven championship series will begin Tuesday at the home of the AL winner. Both the Astros and Yankees earned a better regular-season record, so Washington is guaranteed to not have home-field advantage in the World Series.

Although the matchup isn't decided, the schedule is set and one important topic is beginning to have some clarity.

                     

2019 World Series Schedule

Game 1, Oct. 22: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Game 2, Oct. 23: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Game 3, Oct. 25: NYY/HOU at Nationals

Game 4, Oct. 26: NYY/HOU at Nationals

Game 5, Oct. 27*: NYY/HOU at Nationals

Game 6, Oct. 29*: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Game 7, Oct. 30*: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Note: Games 5-7 if necessary. All games on Fox, and times TBD.

               

World Series Odds

Astros: +100 (wager $100 to win $100)

Nationals: +160

Yankees: +450

Odds via Caesars.

           

Nats Lining Up the Rotation

While it's possible Houston will have its optimal rotation, Washington has the luxury of planning exactly which pitchers will start the opening threeperhaps fourgames.

Barring a stunner, Max Scherzer will be up first.

Nationals starters Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin
Nationals starters Max Scherzer and Patrick CorbinScott Taetsch/Getty Images

"I would assume that we would go with Max one, [Stephen Strasburg] two. I would think," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told 106.7 The Fan podcast The Sports Junkies (h/t Tyler Bynum of NBC Sports Washington). "Maybe Corbin two, I don't know."

Opening the series with Scherzer ensures the Nats can start him twice and keep him available for a potential Game 7. Strasburg, who has allowed four earned runs in 22 innings so far this postseason, is the logical choice to follow him.

"That's not going to be breaking news when it happens," Rizzo said of finalizing the order. "We get to set up a rotation the way we want. It may matter which team we play (for) what we do."

Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez both rely on command over velocity, and mixing them between Scherzer and Strasburg may be valuable. This will be an interesting conversation for manager Dave Martinez and pitching coach Paul Menhart.

Since the ALCS isn't over, we cannot say with absolute certainty what to expect. If the Yankees take the series to Game 6, that could force the Astros to use Gerrit Cole and might prevent Houston from having either him or Justin Verlander to start Game 1.

The longer the ALCS continues, the more likely Washington will have an advantageous pitching matchup to open the World Series.

But if the Astros win Game 5 and seal a place in the World Series, get ready for an All-Star showdown on the mound. Baseball fans wouldn't want it any other way.

