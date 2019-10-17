Report: MLB Finds Astros Weren't Relaying Yankees' Signals During ALCS Game 1

Tim Warner/Getty Images

A Major League Baseball investigation reportedly determined the Houston Astros "did not engage in any activities prohibited by MLB policies" amid questions about whether they relayed signs to hitters from the dugout via whistling during Game 1 of the 2019 ALCS against the New York Yankees.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided the report Thursday.

Andy Martino of SNY reported on Wednesday a Yankees coach first noticed the whistle sound during Game 1, which led to a back-and-forth exchange between the dugouts.

"They've been doing it for years," an executive from a different rival team told Martino about the Astros.

It's the second straight year the Astros have been embroiled in a sign-stealing controversy.

Last October, several MLB sources told Bleacher Report's Scott Miller they were weary of Houston's actions with one saying, "I hope MLB doesn't sweep this under the rug."

"They're absolutely up to no good, or good, depending where you stand on the argument," a source explained to Miller. "They're up to stuff."

Another added: "The Astros will do anything and go to any length to try to win. I don't fault them for that, because you can't tell me the [Cleveland] Indians, the Yankees and the [Boston] Red Sox aren't trying to figure out how they can steal signs, too."

New York went on to score a 7-0 victory in Game 1 behind six scoreless innings from Masahiro Tanaka.

Houston has bounced back to win the next two games to take a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday night at 8:08 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 from Yankee Stadium. Tanaka will return to the mound for the Yanks, while the 'Stros will counter with Zack Greinke.