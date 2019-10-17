World Series 2019: Dates, Format, Latest Odds and Predictions

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are the first team to enter the World Series off a league championship series sweep since the 2015 New York Mets.

Since 2000, teams that earned an ALCS or NLCS sweep are 0-5 in the Fall Classic, and none of those best-of-seven series lasted more than five games.

Dave Martinez's side has a week off to prepare for either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees, who could play as many as four contests in the next four days.

The Nationals know they will visit the ALCS champion in Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a fresh pitching staff will be at their disposal.

If the ALCS goes the distance, the Astros or Yankees would have 48 hours to set a rotation to match up with Washington's starters.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 22, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 23, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 25, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 26, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 5: Sunday, October 27, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 6: Tuesday, October 29, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 7: Wednesday, October 30, at Houston/New York (time TBD/Fox)

* if necessary

World Series Odds

Houston (+100; bet $100 to win $100)

Washington (+160)

New York Yankees (+450)

Prediction

Houston over Washington

If the Astros win the next two games at Yankee Stadium, we could see Gerrit Cole oppose Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg or Anibal Sanchez in the World Series opener.

Cole is 3-0 with 32 strikeouts in his three postseason appearances, and if the ALCS does not reach Game 6, he likely will not pitch until the Fall Classic.

Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander are in line for Games 4 and 5 in the Bronx, and then the pitching decisions could get harder. AJ Hinch could use the bullpen in Game 6 and wait to have Cole in Game 7, or move the right-hander up to Saturday.

In any situation, the Astros would have Cole and Verlander likely throw in four games, similar to what their ALCS approach could be.

Houston's top two pitchers are 5-1 in the 2019 playoffs, with the only defeat coming when Verlander threw on short rest in Game 4 of the ALDS.

If the pair continues its dominant work, it could neutralize two of Washington's four starters and win low-scoring contests.

Houston needed seven runs to win Games 2 and 3 of the ALCS and averaged five per game in its ALDS victories.

The 2017 World Series champion also has not lost one of Cole's starts since June 22 and is 7-2 in Verlander's last nine appearances. Conversely, Washington had a 5-5 September record when Scherzer and Strasburg took the hill.

The Nationals have to buck another unforgiving trend, as the three teams to enter the Fall Classic off an LCS sweep this decade have all lost Game 1.

Detroit suffered a sweep in 2012, and the New York Mets won a single game in 2015. Kansas City fell in the opener before pushing San Francisco to seven games in 2014.

In 2006 and 2007, Detroit and Colorado breezed through their respective LCS and won one combined contest in the World Series.

Only the 1995 Atlanta Braves swept a best-of-seven NLCS and won the World Series. The one similarity between them and the 2019 Nationals is a dominant collection of starters.

But if Houston neutralizes Washington's strength with Cole and Verlander and receives a strong outing from Greinke, Jose Urquidy or its bullpen, the World Series trophy could be headed to Houston for the second time in three seasons.

