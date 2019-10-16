UFC's Frankie Edgar Responds After Conor McGregor Tweets 'See You in December'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Frankie Edgar and Conor McGregor could still be happening in December after all.

Edgar tweeted Wednesday that he has signed off on fighting McGregor, but it's "on [McGregor] and Dana White" to make it happen:

Earlier Wednesday, the UFC official Twitter account wished Edgar a happy birthday, and McGregor replied with his own happy birthday wish and added "see you in December."

That tweet prompted another response from McGregor, who told White to "make the bout."

"There you go White, make the bout," McGregor tweeted. "Give my purse to charity. First responders. One for All!"

Not to be a skeptic, but this seems more like Twitter posturing than anything—especially after McGregor, long known for his exorbitant salary demands, said he wanted to donate his purse to charity. White has repeatedly said McGregor will not fight again until next year. John Kavanagh, McGregor's head coach, said a deal to get him back in the Octagon in December was close but never came to fruition.

"We were close to [a] December [matchup]," Kavanagh told WHOATV. "I thought that’s what it was going to be. And then that card filled up with three titles fights so it wasn’t going to happen."

McGregor has not fought since his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October. A rematch is expected between the two rivals at some point, especially after a post-fight skirmish broke out between the camps that resulted in both fighters being suspended.

Khabib made his return in September, defeating Daniel Poirier to unify the lightweight championship. McGregor has had negotiations with the UFC regarding a return but suffered a hand injury in training in May, which pushed back his return.

Edgar has lost two of his last three fights, including a unanimous decision to Max Holloway in July.