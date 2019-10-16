Browns' John Dorsey on Trent Williams Trade Talks: 'It Takes 2 to Tango'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns need help on the offensive line. Offensive tackle Trent Williams isn't playing for Washington.

If there were ever a trade that made perfect sense in the NFL, it's this one, but Browns general manager John Dorsey is apparently running into trouble in potential discussions.

"We've had a few conversations," Dorsey said of talks with Washington president Bruce Allen, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "It takes two to tango."

Cabot explained Dorsey was not allowed to mention Williams by name since he is under contract with the NFC East team, but "it's clear that's what he meant, and that's what the question was about."

Dorsey didn't hide his thoughts about the current offensive line, saying left tackle Greg Robinson needs "to be more consistent" and acknowledging improving the group up front is a difficult endeavor even if he is motivated.

"Yeah, but that's coming down the road," he said. "It's a hard position to acquire, especially at this time of year. We'll make a million phone calls. We'll constantly work the phones. If nothing happens, we'll move onto the next project. If we think we can improve the position, we'll make a move if it's right for this organization."

The "takes two to tango" part is notable because Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Washington "emphatically" said any rumors linking Williams to the Browns are not true.

That is unfortunate for Cleveland considering Football Outsiders ranks its offensive line as the 19th-best unit in the league in run blocking and 24th-best in pass protection. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been sacked three or more times in four of his team's six games.

The performance up front is a major reason the Browns are one of the league's biggest disappointments in the early going at 2-4. Mayfield has just five touchdown passes to 11 interceptions despite playing in an offense that is loaded with weapons in Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb.

He is facing constant pressure when he drops back to throw, causing him to rush passes and make mistakes.

While Williams is currently holding out in Washington, he would represent a significant upgrade as a seven-time Pro Bowler who has anchored Washington's offensive front since it drafted him out of Oklahoma with the No. 4 overall pick in 2010.