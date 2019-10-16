XFL Draft 2019 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team

XFL Draft 2019 Results: Complete Rosters for Every TeamOctober 16, 2019
The inaugural XFL draft concluded Wednesday as the eight teams built their rosters for the 2020 season, which kicks off Feb. 8.
The event differed in format from drafts in other major sports leagues.
After the league assigned one quarterback to each of the eight franchises, teams filled out their rosters in five phases.
On Tuesday, they selected skill players, offensive linemen and defensive line. Wednesday featured defensive backs and then the final phase, where coaches and general managers could target anybody from the remaining player pool.
Here are the full results for the first four phases of the draft.
2020 XFL Draft Results
Dallas Renegades
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: WR Jeff Badet
Round 2: WR TommyLee Lewis
Round 3: RB Cameron Artis-Payne
Round 4: WR Stacy Coley
Round 5: TE Sean Price
Round 6: WR Kelvin McKnight
Round 7: QB Philip Nelson
Round 8: RB Lance Dunbar
Round 9: TE Donald Parham
Round 10: RB Dimitri Flowers
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 1: OT Willie Beavers
Round 2: OT Pace Murphy
Round 3: OG Maurquice Shakir
Round 4: OT Darius James
Round 5: C Alex Balducci
Round 6: OG Josh Allen
Round 7: OT Adam Bisnowaty
Round 8: OG Salesi Uhatafe
Round 9: OG John Keenoy
Round 10: OT Justin Evans
Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)
Round 1: DE Hau'oli Kikaha
Round 2: DT Sealver Siliga
Round 3: DT Winston Craig
Round 4: LB Ray Ray Davison
Round 5: LB Greer Martini
Round 6: DT Gelen Robinson
Round 7: DE Frank Alexander
Round 8: LB Jonathon Massaquoi
Round 9: LB Tegray Scales
Round 10: DT Izaah Lunsford
Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)
Round 1: S Derron Smith
Round 2: CB Treston Decoud
Round 3: CB Dashaun Phillips
Round 4: S Kurtis Drummond
Round 5: CB Josh Hawkins
Round 6: S Montrel Meander
Round 7: CB John Franklin III
Round 8: S Doyin Jibowu
Round 9: CB Donatello Brown
Round 10: S Ronald Martin
DC Defenders
Assigned QB: Cardale Jones
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: WR Rashard Davis
Round 2: WR Tre McBride
Round 3: RB Jhurell Pressley
Round 4: WR DeAndre Thompkins
Round 5: TE Khari Lee
Round 6: TE Orson Charles
Round 7: RB Donnel Pumphrey
Round 8: WR Max McCaffrey
Round 9: QB Tyree Jackson
Round 10: TE Adrien Robinson
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 1: OT Kyle Murphy
Round 2: OT Logan Tuley-Tillman
Round 3: OT De'Ondre Wesley
Round 4: C Jon Toth
Round 5: OG Rishard Cook
Round 6: OG Chris Brown
Round 7: OT Toby Weathersby
Round 8: C James O'Hagan
Round 9: OG Chase Farris
Round 10: OT Casey Tucker
Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)
Round 1: LB James Vaughters
Round 2: DE Charles Harris
Round 3: DT Elijah Qualls
Round 4: LB Scooby Wright
Round 5: DT Tracy Sprinkle
Round 6: LB Jameer Thurman
Round 7: DE Sam Montgomery
Round 8: LB Jonathan Celestin
Round 9: DE KeShun Freeman
Round 10: DT Daryle Banfield
Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)
Round 1: CB Elijah Campbell
Round 2: CB Desmond Lawrence
Round 3: CB Jalen Myrick
Round 4: CB Doran Grant
Round 5: CB Bradley Sylve
Round 6: S Reggie Cole
Round 7: S Rahim Moore
Round 8: S Tyree Kinnel
Round 9: S Carlos Merritt
Round 10: CB LaDarius Gunter
Houston Roughnecks
Assigned QB: Phillip Walker
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: QB Connor Cook
Round 2: WR Kahlil Lewis
Round 3: WR Sammie Coates
Round 4: RB Kyle Hicks
Round 5: WR Deontez Alexander
Round 6: WR Cam Phillips
Round 7: WR Jalen Saunders
Round 8: WR Devin Gray
Round 9: RB Andre Williams
Round 10: RB Nick Holley
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 1: OT Cornelius Edison
Round 2: OT Terry Poole
Round 3: OT Avery Gennesy
Round 4: C Demetrius Rhaney
Round 5: OG Marquez Tucker
Round 6: OT Gerhard de Beer
Round 7: C Patrick Lewis
Round 8: C Ryan Anderson
Round 9: OT Marcus Applefield
Round 10: OT Tayo Fabuluje
Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)
Round 1: DT Trenton Thompson
Round 2: DE Corey Crawford
Round 3: LB Edmond Robinson
Round 4: LB Davis Tull
Round 5: DT Olive Sagapolu
Round 6: LB Beniquez Brown
Round 7: LB Andrew Jackson
Round 8: LB DeMarquis Gates
Round 9: DE Caushaud Lyons
Round 10: LB Drew Lewis
Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)
Round 1: CB Deji Olatoye
Round 2: CB Robert Nelson
Round 3: S Trae Elston
Round 4: S Marqueston Huff
Round 5: S SaQwan Edwards
Round 6: S Ed Reynolds
Round 7: CB Brendan Langley
Round 8: S Kendall Adams
Round 9: CB Deatrick Nichols
Round 10: CB Justin Martin
Los Angeles Wildcats
Assigned QB: Luis Perez
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: RB Elijah Hood
Round 2: WR Rashad Ross
Round 3: WR Nelson Spruce
Round 4: TE Brandon Barnes
Round 5: RB Larry Rose
Round 6: WR KD Cannon
Round 7: RB Martez Carter
Round 8: WR Keyarris Garrett
Round 9: TE Scott Orndoff
Round 10: WR Donteea Dye
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 1: OT Storm Norton
Round 2: OG Fred Lauina
Round 3: OT Ryan Pope
Round 4: OT Jaelin Robinson
Round 5: OG Damien Mama
Round 6: OG Nico Siragusa
Round 7: OG Ryan Cummings
Round 8: OT Lene Maiava
Round 9: OT Tyler Roemer
Round 0: OT Anthony Morris
Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)
Round 1: DT Anthony Johnson
Round 2: LB Eric Pinkins
Round 3: DT Latarius Brady
Round 4: DE Willie Mays
Round 5: LB Tre' Williams
Round 6: DT Leon Orr
Round 7: DT Reggie Howard
Round 8: DE Corey Vereen
Round 9: DE Adrian Hubbard
Round 10: DT Owen Roberts
Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)
Round 1: S Jack Tocho
Round 2: CB Jaylen Dunlap
Round 3:CB C.J. Moore
Round 4: CB Roman Tatum
Round 5: S Jordan Powell
Round 6: S Ahmad Dixon
Round 7: S Harlan Miller
Round 8: S Jerome Couplin III
Round 9: CB Mike Stevens
Round 10: Bryce Cheek
New York Guardians
Assigned QB: Matt McGloin
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: WR DeAngelo Yancey
Round 2: WR Mekale McKay
Round 3: WR Tanner Gentry
Round 4: RB Tim Cook
Round 5: WR Demarcus Ayers
Round 6: TE EJ Bibbs
Round 7: TE Keith Towbridge
Round 8: RB Justin Stockton
Round 9: RB Darius Victor
Round 10: QB Marquise Williams
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 1: OT Jarron Jones
Round 2: OT Cyrus Kouandjio
Round 3: C Parker Collins
Round 4: OG Anthony Coyle
Round 5: OG Zac Kerin
Round 6: OT Brian Fineanganofo
Round 7: OT John Kling
Round 8: OG Ian Silberman
Round 9: OT Nate Theaker
Round 10: OG Arie Kouandjio
Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)
Round 1: LB Ben Heeney
Round 2: DT Joey Mbu
Round 3: DE Austin Larkin
Round 4: DT TJ Barnes
Round 5: LB Nick DeLuca
Round 6: LB D'Juan Hines
Round 7: DE Jarrell Owens
Round 8: DT Cavon Walker
Round 9: DT Garrison Smith
Round 10: DT Rykeem Yates
Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)
Round 1: CB Jamar Summers
Round 2: CB Lorenzo Doss
Round 3: CB David Rivers
Round 4: S Dravon Askew-Henry
Round 5: S Demetrious Cox
Round 6: S Andrew Soroh
Round 7: CB Jeremiah McKinnon
Round 8: CB Terrence Alexander
Round 9: CB Nydair Rouse
Round 10: CB Ranthony Texada
St. Louis BattleHawks
Assigned QB: Jordan Ta'amu
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: RB Christine Michael
Round 2: QB Brogan Roback
Round 3: WR De'Mornay Pierson-El
Round 4: WR L'Damian Washington
Round 5: TE Wes Saxton
Round 6: WR Marcus Lucas
Round 7: RB Matt Jones
Round 8: WR Ishmael Hyman
Round 9: WR Alonzo Russell
Round 10: WR Jordan Lasley
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 1: OT Matt McCants
Round 2: C Brian Folkerts
Round 3: OG Dallas Thomas
Round 4: OT Kent Perkins
Round 5: OG Jake Campos
Round 6: C Tyler Gauthier
Round 7: OG Blake Muir
Round 8: C James Murray
Round 9: OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty
Round 10: OG Dejon Allen
Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)
Round 1: DT Casey Sayles
Round 2: LB Terence Garvin
Round 3: DE Andrew Ankrah
Round 4: DE Jamell Garcia-Williams
Round 5: DT Channing Ward
Round 6: DT Khyri Thornton
Round 7: DE Gimel President
Round 8: DT Marcus Hardison
Round 9: LB Nicholas Grigsby
Round 10: DE Corbin Kaufusi
Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)
Round 1: S Herb Miller
Round 2: S Will Hill
Round 3: CB D'Montre Wade
Round 4: S Dexter McCoil
Round 5: S Kenny Robinson
Round 6: CB Marquez White
Round 7: CB Trovon Reed
Round 8: S Joe Powell
Round 9: CB Trey Caldwell
Round 10: CB Ryan White
Seattle Dragons
Assigned QB: Brandon Silvers
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: RB Trey Williams
Round 2: RB Kenneth Farrow
Round 3: WR Fred Ross
Round 4: TE Jace Amaro
Round 5: WR Keenan Reynolds
Round 6: TE Evan Rodriguez
Round 7: WR Kasen Williams
Round 8: WR John Santiago
Round 9: TE Cam Clear
Round 10: WR Malachi Jones
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 1: OT Isaiah Battle
Round 2: OG Venzell Boulware
Round 3: C Dillon Day
Round 4: OG Cyril Richardson
Round 5: OT Quinterrius Eatmon
Round 6: OT Michael Dunn
Round 7: OG Kirk Barron
Round 8: OT Jordan Rose
Round 9: OG Robert Myers
Round 10: OG Craig McCorkle
Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)
Round 1: DE Stansly Maponga
Round 2: LB Nick Temple
Round 3: DT Will Sutton
Round 4: DT Tenny Palepoi
Round 5: DE Jacquies Smith
Round 6: LB Steven Johnson
Round 7: DT Taniela Tupou
Round 8: DE Danny Ezechukwu
Round 9: DT Pasoni Tasini
Round 10: DE Praise Martin-Oguike
Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)
Round 1: CB Jhavonte Dean
Round 2: CB Chris Davis
Round 3: S Kentrell Brice
Round 4: CB Steve Williams
Round 5: CB Channing Stribling
Round 6: S Cody Brown
Round 7: S Jordan Martin
Round 8: S Tyson Graham
Round 9: CB Mohammed Seisay
Round 10: CB Sterling Moore
Tampa Bay Vipers
Assigned QB: Aaron Murray
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: TE Nick Truesdell
Round 2: WR Seantavius Jones
Round 3: RB De'Veon Smith
Round 4: WR Jalen Tolliver
Round 5: RB Quinton Flowers
Round 6: TE Cole Wick
Round 7: WR Rannell Hall
Round 8: WR Reece Horn
Round 9: QB Taylor Cornelius
Round 10: WR Alonzo Moore
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 1: C Jordan McCray
Round 2: OT Martez Ivey
Round 3: OG Isaiah Williams
Round 4: OG Andrew Tiller
Round 5: OG Tre Jackson
Round 6: OT Christian Morris
Round 7: OG Tony Adams
Round 8: OG Daronte Bouldin
Round 9: OG Marquis Lucas
Round 10: OG William Campbell
Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)
Round 1: DE Obum Gwacham
Round 2: DE Deiontrez Mount
Round 3: DT Ricky Walker
Round 4: LB Reggie Northrop
Round 5: DT Josh Banks
Round 6: LB Emmanuel Beal
Round 7: LB Lucas Wacha
Round 8: LB Anthony Stubbs
Round 9: DE Jason Neill
Round 10: DE Devin Taylor
Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)
Round 1: CB Arrion Springs
Round 2: CB Picasso Nelson
Round 3: CB Demontre Hurst
Round 4: CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
Round 5: S Marcelis Branch
Round 6: S Micah Hannemann
Round 7: CB Lashard Durr
Round 8: CB Herb Waters
Round 9: S Robenson Therezie
Round 10: CB Bryce Canady
The XFL regular season will last 10 weeks and wrap up April 12. Four teams will move on to the playoffs, with the games on April 18 and 19. The XFL title game is April 26.
Teams will be allowed to have 46 players active for games, with another six on the practice squad. XFL players will earn $27,040 in base pay with another $1,685 for every game they're active.
Minicamp will open in December and training camp will follow in January before teams finalize their regular-season rosters.
