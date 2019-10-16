XFL Draft 2019 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team

Harry Aaron/AAF/Getty Images

The inaugural XFL draft concluded Wednesday as the eight teams built their rosters for the 2020 season, which kicks off Feb. 8.

The event differed in format from drafts in other major sports leagues.

After the league assigned one quarterback to each of the eight franchises, teams filled out their rosters in five phases.

On Tuesday, they selected skill players, offensive linemen and defensive line. Wednesday featured defensive backs and then the final phase, where coaches and general managers could target anybody from the remaining player pool.

Here are the full results for the first four phases of the draft.

2020 XFL Draft Results

Dallas Renegades

Assigned QB: Landry Jones



Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: WR Jeff Badet

Round 2: WR TommyLee Lewis

Round 3: RB Cameron Artis-Payne

Round 4: WR Stacy Coley

Round 5: TE Sean Price

Round 6: WR Kelvin McKnight

Round 7: QB Philip Nelson

Round 8: RB Lance Dunbar

Round 9: TE Donald Parham

Round 10: RB Dimitri Flowers

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 1: OT Willie Beavers

Round 2: OT Pace Murphy

Round 3: OG Maurquice Shakir

Round 4: OT Darius James

Round 5: C Alex Balducci

Round 6: OG Josh Allen

Round 7: OT Adam Bisnowaty

Round 8: OG Salesi Uhatafe

Round 9: OG John Keenoy

Round 10: OT Justin Evans

Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)

Round 1: DE Hau'oli Kikaha

Round 2: DT Sealver Siliga

Round 3: DT Winston Craig

Round 4: LB Ray Ray Davison

Round 5: LB Greer Martini

Round 6: DT Gelen Robinson

Round 7: DE Frank Alexander

Round 8: LB Jonathon Massaquoi

Round 9: LB Tegray Scales

Round 10: DT Izaah Lunsford

Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)

Round 1: S Derron Smith

Round 2: CB Treston Decoud

Round 3: CB Dashaun Phillips

Round 4: S Kurtis Drummond

Round 5: CB Josh Hawkins

Round 6: S Montrel Meander

Round 7: CB John Franklin III

Round 8: S Doyin Jibowu

Round 9: CB Donatello Brown

Round 10: S Ronald Martin

DC Defenders

Assigned QB: Cardale Jones

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: WR Rashard Davis

Round 2: WR Tre McBride

Round 3: RB Jhurell Pressley

Round 4: WR DeAndre Thompkins

Round 5: TE Khari Lee

Round 6: TE Orson Charles

Round 7: RB Donnel Pumphrey

Round 8: WR Max McCaffrey

Round 9: QB Tyree Jackson

Round 10: TE Adrien Robinson

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 1: OT Kyle Murphy

Round 2: OT Logan Tuley-Tillman

Round 3: OT De'Ondre Wesley

Round 4: C Jon Toth

Round 5: OG Rishard Cook

Round 6: OG Chris Brown

Round 7: OT Toby Weathersby

Round 8: C James O'Hagan

Round 9: OG Chase Farris

Round 10: OT Casey Tucker

Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)

Round 1: LB James Vaughters

Round 2: DE Charles Harris

Round 3: DT Elijah Qualls

Round 4: LB Scooby Wright

Round 5: DT Tracy Sprinkle

Round 6: LB Jameer Thurman

Round 7: DE Sam Montgomery

Round 8: LB Jonathan Celestin

Round 9: DE KeShun Freeman

Round 10: DT Daryle Banfield

Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)

Round 1: CB Elijah Campbell

Round 2: CB Desmond Lawrence

Round 3: CB Jalen Myrick

Round 4: CB Doran Grant

Round 5: CB Bradley Sylve

Round 6: S Reggie Cole

Round 7: S Rahim Moore

Round 8: S Tyree Kinnel

Round 9: S Carlos Merritt

Round 10: CB LaDarius Gunter

Houston Roughnecks

Assigned QB: Phillip Walker

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: QB Connor Cook

Round 2: WR Kahlil Lewis

Round 3: WR Sammie Coates

Round 4: RB Kyle Hicks

Round 5: WR Deontez Alexander

Round 6: WR Cam Phillips

Round 7: WR Jalen Saunders

Round 8: WR Devin Gray

Round 9: RB Andre Williams

Round 10: RB Nick Holley

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 1: OT Cornelius Edison

Round 2: OT Terry Poole

Round 3: OT Avery Gennesy

Round 4: C Demetrius Rhaney

Round 5: OG Marquez Tucker

Round 6: OT Gerhard de Beer

Round 7: C Patrick Lewis

Round 8: C Ryan Anderson

Round 9: OT Marcus Applefield

Round 10: OT Tayo Fabuluje

Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)

Round 1: DT Trenton Thompson

Round 2: DE Corey Crawford

Round 3: LB Edmond Robinson

Round 4: LB Davis Tull

Round 5: DT Olive Sagapolu

Round 6: LB Beniquez Brown

Round 7: LB Andrew Jackson

Round 8: LB DeMarquis Gates

Round 9: DE Caushaud Lyons

Round 10: LB Drew Lewis

Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)

Round 1: CB Deji Olatoye

Round 2: CB Robert Nelson

Round 3: S Trae Elston

Round 4: S Marqueston Huff

Round 5: S SaQwan Edwards

Round 6: S Ed Reynolds

Round 7: CB Brendan Langley

Round 8: S Kendall Adams

Round 9: CB Deatrick Nichols

Round 10: CB Justin Martin

Los Angeles Wildcats

Assigned QB: Luis Perez

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: RB Elijah Hood

Round 2: WR Rashad Ross

Round 3: WR Nelson Spruce

Round 4: TE Brandon Barnes

Round 5: RB Larry Rose

Round 6: WR KD Cannon

Round 7: RB Martez Carter

Round 8: WR Keyarris Garrett

Round 9: TE Scott Orndoff

Round 10: WR Donteea Dye

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 1: OT Storm Norton

Round 2: OG Fred Lauina

Round 3: OT Ryan Pope

Round 4: OT Jaelin Robinson

Round 5: OG Damien Mama

Round 6: OG Nico Siragusa

Round 7: OG Ryan Cummings

Round 8: OT Lene Maiava

Round 9: OT Tyler Roemer

Round 0: OT Anthony Morris

Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)

Round 1: DT Anthony Johnson

Round 2: LB Eric Pinkins

Round 3: DT Latarius Brady

Round 4: DE Willie Mays

Round 5: LB Tre' Williams

Round 6: DT Leon Orr

Round 7: DT Reggie Howard

Round 8: DE Corey Vereen

Round 9: DE Adrian Hubbard

Round 10: DT Owen Roberts

Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)

Round 1: S Jack Tocho

Round 2: CB Jaylen Dunlap

Round 3:CB C.J. Moore

Round 4: CB Roman Tatum

Round 5: S Jordan Powell

Round 6: S Ahmad Dixon

Round 7: S Harlan Miller

Round 8: S Jerome Couplin III

Round 9: CB Mike Stevens

Round 10: Bryce Cheek

New York Guardians

Assigned QB: Matt McGloin

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: WR DeAngelo Yancey

Round 2: WR Mekale McKay

Round 3: WR Tanner Gentry

Round 4: RB Tim Cook

Round 5: WR Demarcus Ayers

Round 6: TE EJ Bibbs

Round 7: TE Keith Towbridge

Round 8: RB Justin Stockton

Round 9: RB Darius Victor

Round 10: QB Marquise Williams

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 1: OT Jarron Jones

Round 2: OT Cyrus Kouandjio

Round 3: C Parker Collins

Round 4: OG Anthony Coyle

Round 5: OG Zac Kerin

Round 6: OT Brian Fineanganofo

Round 7: OT John Kling

Round 8: OG Ian Silberman

Round 9: OT Nate Theaker

Round 10: OG Arie Kouandjio

Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)

Round 1: LB Ben Heeney

Round 2: DT Joey Mbu

Round 3: DE Austin Larkin

Round 4: DT TJ Barnes

Round 5: LB Nick DeLuca

Round 6: LB D'Juan Hines

Round 7: DE Jarrell Owens

Round 8: DT Cavon Walker

Round 9: DT Garrison Smith

Round 10: DT Rykeem Yates

Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)

Round 1: CB Jamar Summers

Round 2: CB Lorenzo Doss

Round 3: CB David Rivers

Round 4: S Dravon Askew-Henry

Round 5: S Demetrious Cox

Round 6: S Andrew Soroh

Round 7: CB Jeremiah McKinnon

Round 8: CB Terrence Alexander

Round 9: CB Nydair Rouse

Round 10: CB Ranthony Texada

St. Louis BattleHawks

Assigned QB: Jordan Ta'amu

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: RB Christine Michael

Round 2: QB Brogan Roback

Round 3: WR De'Mornay Pierson-El

Round 4: WR L'Damian Washington

Round 5: TE Wes Saxton

Round 6: WR Marcus Lucas

Round 7: RB Matt Jones

Round 8: WR Ishmael Hyman

Round 9: WR Alonzo Russell

Round 10: WR Jordan Lasley

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 1: OT Matt McCants

Round 2: C Brian Folkerts

Round 3: OG Dallas Thomas

Round 4: OT Kent Perkins

Round 5: OG Jake Campos

Round 6: C Tyler Gauthier

Round 7: OG Blake Muir

Round 8: C James Murray

Round 9: OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty

Round 10: OG Dejon Allen

Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)

Round 1: DT Casey Sayles

Round 2: LB Terence Garvin

Round 3: DE Andrew Ankrah

Round 4: DE Jamell Garcia-Williams

Round 5: DT Channing Ward

Round 6: DT Khyri Thornton

Round 7: DE Gimel President

Round 8: DT Marcus Hardison

Round 9: LB Nicholas Grigsby

Round 10: DE Corbin Kaufusi

Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)

Round 1: S Herb Miller

Round 2: S Will Hill

Round 3: CB D'Montre Wade

Round 4: S Dexter McCoil

Round 5: S Kenny Robinson

Round 6: CB Marquez White

Round 7: CB Trovon Reed

Round 8: S Joe Powell

Round 9: CB Trey Caldwell

Round 10: CB Ryan White

Seattle Dragons

Assigned QB: Brandon Silvers

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: RB Trey Williams

Round 2: RB Kenneth Farrow

Round 3: WR Fred Ross

Round 4: TE Jace Amaro

Round 5: WR Keenan Reynolds

Round 6: TE Evan Rodriguez

Round 7: WR Kasen Williams

Round 8: WR John Santiago

Round 9: TE Cam Clear

Round 10: WR Malachi Jones

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 1: OT Isaiah Battle

Round 2: OG Venzell Boulware

Round 3: C Dillon Day

Round 4: OG Cyril Richardson

Round 5: OT Quinterrius Eatmon

Round 6: OT Michael Dunn

Round 7: OG Kirk Barron

Round 8: OT Jordan Rose

Round 9: OG Robert Myers

Round 10: OG Craig McCorkle

Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)

Round 1: DE Stansly Maponga

Round 2: LB Nick Temple

Round 3: DT Will Sutton

Round 4: DT Tenny Palepoi

Round 5: DE Jacquies Smith

Round 6: LB Steven Johnson

Round 7: DT Taniela Tupou

Round 8: DE Danny Ezechukwu

Round 9: DT Pasoni Tasini

Round 10: DE Praise Martin-Oguike

Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)

Round 1: CB Jhavonte Dean

Round 2: CB Chris Davis

Round 3: S Kentrell Brice

Round 4: CB Steve Williams

Round 5: CB Channing Stribling

Round 6: S Cody Brown

Round 7: S Jordan Martin

Round 8: S Tyson Graham

Round 9: CB Mohammed Seisay

Round 10: CB Sterling Moore

Tampa Bay Vipers

Assigned QB: Aaron Murray

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: TE Nick Truesdell

Round 2: WR Seantavius Jones

Round 3: RB De'Veon Smith

Round 4: WR Jalen Tolliver

Round 5: RB Quinton Flowers

Round 6: TE Cole Wick

Round 7: WR Rannell Hall

Round 8: WR Reece Horn

Round 9: QB Taylor Cornelius

Round 10: WR Alonzo Moore

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 1: C Jordan McCray

Round 2: OT Martez Ivey

Round 3: OG Isaiah Williams

Round 4: OG Andrew Tiller

Round 5: OG Tre Jackson

Round 6: OT Christian Morris

Round 7: OG Tony Adams

Round 8: OG Daronte Bouldin

Round 9: OG Marquis Lucas

Round 10: OG William Campbell

Phase 3 (Defensive Linemen and Linebackers)

Round 1: DE Obum Gwacham

Round 2: DE Deiontrez Mount

Round 3: DT Ricky Walker

Round 4: LB Reggie Northrop

Round 5: DT Josh Banks

Round 6: LB Emmanuel Beal

Round 7: LB Lucas Wacha

Round 8: LB Anthony Stubbs

Round 9: DE Jason Neill

Round 10: DE Devin Taylor

Phase 4 (Defensive Backs)

Round 1: CB Arrion Springs

Round 2: CB Picasso Nelson

Round 3: CB Demontre Hurst

Round 4: CB Jude Adjei-Barimah

Round 5: S Marcelis Branch

Round 6: S Micah Hannemann

Round 7: CB Lashard Durr

Round 8: CB Herb Waters

Round 9: S Robenson Therezie

Round 10: CB Bryce Canady

The XFL regular season will last 10 weeks and wrap up April 12. Four teams will move on to the playoffs, with the games on April 18 and 19. The XFL title game is April 26.

Teams will be allowed to have 46 players active for games, with another six on the practice squad. XFL players will earn $27,040 in base pay with another $1,685 for every game they're active.

Minicamp will open in December and training camp will follow in January before teams finalize their regular-season rosters.