ONE: Dawn of Valor Burning Questions, Main Card Start Time and Stream Info

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Two world championship matches and the ONE debut of former UFC veteran John Lineker headline ONE: Dawn of Valor on Friday, Oct. 25.

While Lineker looks to make a good first impression at his new promotion against Muin Gafurov, lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel defends his title in a rematch with legend Nieky Holzken before Zebaztian Kadestam attempts to defend his welterweight belt against Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event.

Here is how to watch ONE: Century and three questions that will be answered.

Where and How to Watch

This event will be held at Istora Senayan Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Those in the U.S. can watch the contest on B/R Live.

The main card starts at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 25.

Main Card

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Kiamrian Abbasov (welterweight world championship)

Regian Eersel vs. Nieky Holzken (lightweight kickboxing world championship)

Priscilla Gaol vs. Bozhena Antoniyar

Federico Roma vs. Wang Junguang (kickboxing)

John Lineker vs. Muin Gafurov

Mark Abelardo vs. Ayideng Jumayi

Eko Saputra vs. Kaji Ebin

3 Burning Questions to Be Answered

Is John Lineker ONE's next big star?

Lineker spent nearly seven years in UFC before deciding to take his talents to ONE a couple months ago. The Brazilian most recently fought No. 3-ranked UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen in a razor-thin split-decision loss in April.

Originally set to face Rob Font last June as a late replacement for an injured fighter, Lineker pulled out with an injury and was subsequently released by UFC despite being No. 10 on their bantamweight rankings at the time. He still owns the promotion record for most knockdowns at 135 pounds and lighter.

UFC's loss was ONE's gain as they quickly scooped up the 29-year-old slugger known for his entertaining brawls. His debut match at the Singapore-based promotion is against 16-2 Gafurov, who is on a five-match winning streak. What will the 31-9 veteran have in store for his inaugural ONE bout?

Will Zebaztian Kadestam join a historic group of ONE champions?

The "Bandit" Kadestam defended his welterweight championship for the first time in March, defeating Georgiy Kichigin after his corner stopped the match at the end of the second round. With a win over Abbasov on Friday, Kadestam would become just the 11th ONE mixed martial artist to defend a title at least twice.

The previous 10 is a who's who of ONE Championship's history and includes Bibiano Fernandes, Ben Askren, Angela Lee, Aung La N Sang, Martin Nguyen, Xiong Jing Nan, Adriano Moraes, Marat Gafurov, Brandon Vera and Shinya Aoki. Kadestam adding his name to that list would put him in exclusive company among the best fighters ONE has ever seen.

Standing in his way is Abbasov, who won 13 of his previous 14 matches to bring his total record to 21-4. Can the 29-year-old Swedish champion topple another worthy adversary and continue building his legacy?

Will Nieky Holzken get back to winning ways?

Three years ago, Holzken was riding a 12-match win streak as the Glory welterweight champion and perhaps the best kickboxer in the world. Since then, he's lost four of his last six matches, including a unanimous decision defeat to reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Eersel last May.

The 35-year-old said he's had a tough time during his losing stretch.

"If you win five years in a row and then you lose one time, that's very difficult," Holzken told ONE. "Then you lose again and that's even more difficult. You want to quit. In your mind, you think 'I don't want to fight anymore. I hate it now.'"

Eventually, the Dutchman's mindset changed for the better as he began preparing for his rematch against fellow countryman Eersel, who can match Holzken's longest winning streak of 12 with a second consecutive victory over the legend. Is Holzken biting off more than he can chew against Eersel or does he still have gas left in the tank?