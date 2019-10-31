Tyson Fury Beats Braun Strowman Via Count Out at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: WWE wrestler Braun Strowman (L) and heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury face off during the announcement of their match at a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Strowman will face Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In his professional wrestling debut, Tyson Fury defeated Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.  

Although Strowman dominated portions of the match, Fury caught him with a stiff right hand on the apron, which resulted in Strowman getting counted out. After the match, an enraged Strowman laid Fury out with a powerslam:

The issue between Fury and Strowman began on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox during an eight-man tag team match. The heavyweight boxer was sitting front row to watch the bout when The Monster Among Men threw Dolph Ziggler into him.

That prompted Fury to jump the barrier and go after Strowman, but security stepped in and prevented a brawl from breaking out.

Fury demanded an apology on Raw, but when Strowman refused, a pull-apart brawl ensued, and much of the Raw locker room made its way into the ring in an effort to prevent things from becoming even more explosive.

After that incident, a press conference was held in Las Vegas to announce the two men would face each other at Crown Jewel.

Both Fury and Strowman addressed the media and then engaged in a tense staredown.  

On the following episode of Raw, Fury and Strowman took part in a contract signing to finalize their match. The Monster threatened to knock the boxer out and broke a table in an impressive show of strength, but Fury laughed it off and snapped a pen in half before leaving the ring.

Fury is the undefeated lineal world heavyweight boxing champion with a career record of 29-0-1, and his international appeal made him a natural fit for a card in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Strowman is one of WWE's biggest attractions, and he previously won the Greatest Royal Rumble match at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last year, which gave him some added credibility in the country.

Fury and Strowman are both larger-than-life figures and personalities, and WWE has worked hard to present the Saudi Arabia shows as larger-than-life events, which is why it made sense for their clash to take place at Crown Jewel.

By scoring the victory, Fury is still undefeated in the world of combat sports, and he has been built into a big enough threat to leave the door open for WWE to potentially bring him back for another big spot in the future.

        

