MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Marc Marquez will be aiming for a fourth successive win when he competes at the 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan on Sunday. The newly crowned champion is the rider in form and the obvious man to beat on the Twin Ring Motegi track.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will ensure the Spaniard faces strong competition, though. The Frenchman was runner-up at the Thailand Grand Prix earlier this month and in San Marino in September.

Maverick Vinales will also keep the pressure on his countryman, after finishing third in three of his last four races.

Race Schedule

Friday, October 18

Free Practice 1: 2:50 a.m. to 3:35 a.m. BST /9:50 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. ET (Thursday)

/9:50 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. ET (Thursday) Free Practice 2: 7:05 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. BST /2:05 a.m. to 2:50 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 19

Free Practice 3: 2:50 a.m. to 3:35 a.m. BST /9:50 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. ET (Friday)

/9:50 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. ET (Friday) Free Practice 4: 6:25 a.m. to 6:55 a.m. BST /1:25 a.m. to 1:55 a.m. ET

/1:25 a.m. to 1:55 a.m. ET Qualifying 1: 7:05 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. BST /2:05 a.m. to 2:20 a.m. ET

/2:05 a.m. to 2:20 a.m. ET Qualifying 2: 7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. BST /2:30 a.m. to 2:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 20

Warm Up: 1:40 a.m. to 2 a.m. BST /8:40 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Saturday)

/8:40 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Saturday) Race: 7 a.m. BST /2 a.m. ET

Marquez to Hold Off Quartararo Again

Overcoming a serious crash in the practice sessions ahead of the main race in Thailand proved Marquez's power of recovery. The 26-year-old was hospitalised, but he rallied to produce a championship effort:

With the pressure off, Marquez can focus on closing out his season in style. The process will start in Japan, where Quartararo will again come up just short.

Still only 20, the Frenchman has been earning high praise from exalted quarters for his performances this season. Even Marquez felt compelled to admit his nearest rival has been "riding the Yamaha in a good way," drawing comparisons to Jorge Lorenzo, per Lewis Duncan of Motorsport.com.

Meanwhile, Quartararo's Yamaha team-mate, Valentino Rossi, has talked up one of the sport's rising stars:

Aside from earning even more respect from his peers, Quartararo will have the extra motivation of a potential award. Crash.net's Peter McLaren noted how he will win the Rookie of the Year title if he finishes the race with a 75-point cushion ahead of Suzuki's Joan Mir.

Count on Quartararo collecting the individual honour after once again pushing Marquez to the brink.

Vinales Primed for Better

Breaking out of the third- or fourth-placed bracket is the challenge facing Vinales. It's one the 24-year-old can master as long as he proves he can finish closer to Marquez.

The Yamaha rider can expect to set a strong pace at Motegi, and he should have banked ample amounts of confidence from his recent appearances on the podium.

There is no denying Vinales has the talent to eventually force Marquez off the summit in the sport. However, the emergence of Quartararao means he needs to accelerate his bid to be the best.

Wherever he finishes, there will likely be fresh questions about his future, after Vinales recently cast doubt on his tenure with Yamaha, telling AS (h/t Ollie Barstow of VisorDown): "I do not know if it is best to continue. Now we are making the difference, but the future is never known. In the end we will have to choose what is best for us."

The time is now for Vinales to start laying down markers about his chances of finishing higher in next season's championship race.