Astros vs. Yankees: ALCS Game 4 TV Schedule, Pick and Ticket Info

The Houston Astros are looking to win back-to-back road games in the American League Championship Series for the first time in three years.

A.J. Hinch's ball club won its second ALCS road contest in that span Tuesday over the New York Yankees. The other triumph occurred in Game 1 versus Boston in 2018.

To reverse the course of the series, the Yankees need more offensive production. After scoring seven runs in Game 1, they have three in the last two games against Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander.

As of Wednesday morning, neither team settled on a Game 4 starting pitcher. With inclement weather in the forecast, the game may be postponed, which would reset both rotations for Thursday.

New York 7, Houston 4

The Yankees can take advantage of Houston's weaker pitchers Wednesday.

Hinch confirmed Monday that Game 4 would be a bullpen day and was not settled on Jose Urquidy's role, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

If Urquidy is not chosen as the opener, Brad Peacock might fill the role since he has not thrown in the series. He has not tossed more than three innings since June and conceded at least two earned runs in his final six starts.

Urquidy gave up three earned runs in 18 September innings, but he comes with less experience than Hinch's other options.

No matter which hurler starts, the Yankees are in better position to match their Game 1 production.

D.J. LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres, who both have five ALCS hits, could be the catalysts of the offense, but they need support from other parts of the order to pull off the victory.

If Edwin Encarnacion breaks out of his 1-of-12 slump, the heart of the lineup could drive in a few runs. Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner have six hits between them.

If they string together some early base knocks, the Yankees would force the Astros to use a few arms before the fifth inning. Through three games, Houston's bullpen allowed five earned runs over 9.1 innings.

New York could also rely on its relievers Wednesday, as Aaron Boone told ESPN.com's Marly Rivera:

"For [Game 4 on Wednesday], it will be kind of a bullpen day. Obviously, depends a lot on what happens tomorrow, how we use guys, what the game ends up in. We'll kind of see where we're at going into the next day. J.A. Happ could very much be in the mix, as well as our bullpen being unleashed on that day."

Happ would make the most sense as an opener since he has pitched two-thirds of an inning in Game 2 and spent most of his career as a starter. In his final five starts, the southpaw gave up four earned runs in 27.1 innings. Four of the outings lasted five frames.

Depending on how long Happ lasts, Boone could manage his bullpen in a similar fashion to Game 2, when James Paxton went 2.1 innings.

Throwing different looks at the Houston order could keep it off balance. New York's relievers limited the Astros to two runs in Game 2 and Tampa Bay held them to a single run when it used a bullpen strategy in ALDS Game 4.

Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley combined for nine hits, but the rest of the Houston bats have eight. If they struggle to find consistency, the Yankees could control the contest.

Game 4 staying on schedule is dependent on the weather. The forecast is calling for 100 percent rain from 4-9 p.m. ET, per Weather.com.

If Game 4 is pushed back a day, Masahiro Tanaka and Zach Greinke might take the mound, instead of waiting until Game 5, as ESPN's Jeff Passan noted.

