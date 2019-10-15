Fantasy Alert: Alvin Kamara Will Be Limited at Practice with High Ankle Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After a quiet game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara could miss some time while dealing with a high ankle injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The issue will limit him in practice this week, although he "thinks he has a shot to play Sunday."

The New Orleans Saints face the Chicago Bears in Week 7, a tough matchup for the offense without Drew Brees and potentially without Kamara.

From a fantasy perspective, this means Latavius Murray should be a priority pickup on waivers if he's not already on a roster.

Kamara was already limited last week, playing a season-low 59 percent of offensive snaps for the Saints, per Pro Football Reference. He ended up with 18 touches but only gained 66 total yards while rushing for just 2.8 yards per carry.

Murray was much more effective when he was on the field, rushing for 44 yards on eight carries and recording 35 receiving yards on three catches. He didn't get into the end zone, but it was the most action he's seen in New Orleans, and he made it count.

If Kamara is inactive, Murray would be a featured player who could see north of 20-25 touches to keep the pressure off Teddy Bridgewater. Even a limited Kamara would provide room for plenty of production on Sunday.

While the Bears are an intimidating matchup on paper, this is the same defense that was gashed by Josh Jacobs to the tune of 123 yards and two touchdowns in its last game. Although a bye week might've granted an opportunity to fix some holes, Akiem Hicks landing on injured reserve is a serious loss. This group is now beatable on the ground.

With a game against the Arizona Cardinals and a Week 9 bye coming, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Saints stay extremely conservative with Kamara's injury. That could allow Murray to feast over the next two weeks.