CB Marcus Peters Reportedly Traded from Rams to Ravens for Kenny Young

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 08: Marcus Peters #22 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Rams won 30-23. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young on Tuesday, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Peters has appeared in six games this season, making 14 combined tackles and intercepting two passes.

Young has 13 combined tackles in five games for Baltimore.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

