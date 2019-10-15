CB Marcus Peters Reportedly Traded from Rams to Ravens for Kenny Young

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young on Tuesday, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Peters has appeared in six games this season, making 14 combined tackles and intercepting two passes.

Young has 13 combined tackles in five games for Baltimore.

