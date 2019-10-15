Lions' Tracy Walker Rips 'Awful' Calls by Refs: 'Extremely Pissed off Right Now'

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker was none too pleased with the officiating following a controversial 23-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday night.

"Extremely pissed off right now," Walker said after the game, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein. "It is what it is. Disappointed. Hurt. We had that game. I'm going to say the same s--t. We should have won it. It is what it is, though. Got to bounce back."

He added: "There were some awful, awful calls. But we got to play through them and overcome those."

Walker took particular exception to being flagged for unnecessary roughness on the first play of the second half, which saw both Walker and Packers wideout Geronimo Allison attempt to make a play on the ball.

"Awful. It was an awful call," Walker said. "I felt like I went for the ball, and [it] just so happened we collided, but I was looking for the ball. It was an awful call by them. It is what it is, though."

Allison left the game with a chest injury and was also evaluated for a concussion following helmet-to-helmet contact.

Walker's unnecessary roughness penalty was hardly the only call that came into question after Green Bay rallied late for the walk-off victory.

In the fourth quarter alone, Detroit defensive end Trey Flowers was flagged twice for illegal use of the hands. Both penalties came on third downs, with the second infraction allowing the Packers to run out the clock before kicking a game-winning 23-yard field goal.

"Nah, I didn't think hands to the chest was a penalty," Flowers said. "I thought hands to the face. But I had them right here on the chest. Second time I changed it to right here. That's part of a move that I do, and yeah, I don't think it's a penalty."

The calls against Flowers stood out above the rest, leading to former Lions star Barry Sanders publicly calling out the officials:

Referee Clete Blakeman addressed his crew's calls following the game, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic:

Blakeman's explanations will do little to appease the Lions, as Detroit (2-2-1) dropped three games in the win column behind Green Bay (5-1) in the NFC North.

Walker's criticism of the officials could also prove costly.

"Whatever," he said of a possible fine, according to Rothstein. "It don't even matter. It is what it is."