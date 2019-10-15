Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections: Best Streaming Options to Target

Frank Victores/Associated Press

As the 2019 NFL season progresses, the value of worthwhile streamers will only increase.

The injury list keeps expanding. Will Dissly looks like he's done for the year. Amari Cooper and Emmanuel Sanders were among the players to exit their Week 7 contests early and never return.

Bye weeks remain potential thorns, too. With the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all sitting out this weekend, this is likely the most impactful round of byes we've had.

To help navigate the many obstacles in Week 7, we'll dig into the top streaming options at each offensive position. We're only looking at players who are available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues (per FantasyPros) and we're breaking out the crystal ball to project their stat line.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (50 Percent Owned)

James Kenney/Associated Press

Josh Allen hadn't quite set the fantasy football world ablaze through his first five outings, so only those in deeper leagues likely held him through Buffalo's Week 6 bye.

But the Bills' return to action marks Allen's return to the fantasy discussion. In fact, the improving passer and typically active rusher arguably leads this week's list of streamers as the Bills are preparing to host the most generous defense in the land.

The Miami Dolphins allow the most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo, and it isn't close. The gap in average points allowed between the Dolphins (27.36) and the second-worst defense (Atlanta Falcons, 24.13) is wider than the one separating Nos. 2 and 7 (New York Giants, 21.34). Three quarterbacks have topped 23 points against the Dolphins, and only Case Keenum finished with fewer than 20.

Allen could be looking at a monster performance. Throw out his Week 4 debacle against the New England Patriots (e.g., the best defense around), and he's averaging 242.3 passing yards, 33.0 rushing yards and 1.8 touchdowns.

Stat projection: 265 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, three touchdowns

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals (34 Percent Owned)

Fantasy breakouts aren't always dramatic. For the Cardinals' Chase Edmonds, he's turning heads through a slow-but-steady rise to fantasy relevance.

Through Week 5, the second-year rusher had finished each game with more touches than the last. While that trend didn't continue in Week 6, he still rewarded anyone daring enough to start him with a career-high 33 receiving yards and his first-ever touchdown catch.

His volume is limited as long as David Johnson is healthy—if Johnson ever missed time, Edmonds' value would erupt—but Edmonds' burst and elusiveness are helping him leave his fantasy mark with incredible efficiency. He's had 25 touches over the past three weeks and turned them into 190 scrimmage yards and two scores.

Edmonds has moved into the weekly flex discussion, and he should be worth the risk against the New York Giants. Seven different backs have scored double-digit fantasy points against them, including change-of-pace understudies Devin Singletary (six carries for 57 yards and a score in Week 2) and Brandon Bolden (five touches, 45 yards, one touchdown in Week 6).

Stat projection: 42 rushing yards, 36 receiving yards, one touchdown

Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (23 Percent Owned)

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The Bengals are hamstrung by as many real-life problems as their 0-6 record indicates. But don't let that distract you from this team's potential in the fantasy realm.

Cincinnati's 243 pass attempts are third-most in the NFL. A.J. Green's return is not imminent, and he's one of the most logical trade candidates. John Ross is stuck on injured reserve. Tyler Boyd can only handle so much volume, which has elevated second-year receiver Auden Tate to at least WR3 status.

Inactive in Week 1 and targeted only twice in Week 2, Tate has kept plenty busy ever since. Over the past four weeks, he has been targeted 34 teams, including 10 in Week 3 and a team-high 12 in Week 6. He has finished each of those games with at least 50 receiving yards or a touchdown catch.

Tate and the Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars next. That may have been a daunting matchup in other years, but the Jags allow the 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers and there's no reason to assume they'll have Jalen Ramsey back for this contest.

Stat projection: Six receptions, 68 yards, one touchdown

Darren Fells, TE, Houston Texans (3 Percent Owned)

Finding serviceable tight ends has been tricky all season, and this week might be the most difficult yet. Between the loss of Dissly and the off weeks for players like Darren Waller and Greg Olsen, the demand for streamers is high and the supply of worthwhile options is almost nonexistent.

We're not recommending a no-look dart throw, but this is something similar. Darren Fells has enjoyed a few good fantasy weeks of late, totaling 14 catches for 150 yards and three scores over the past four weeks. He's also already had three games with one or zero receptions, and it's unclear if he's even the top tight end (on an offense that often targets wide receivers anyway).

Maybe Fells will have another lighting-in-a-bottle outing. His opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, have allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends. But think of Fells as strictly a boom-or-bust play.

If Fells isn't your cup of tea, you could see if the Denver Broncos finally unleash rookie Noah Fant (23 percent owned). Or if you don't need a plug-and-play option this week but might need a boost down the line, it might make sense to make a proactive move for Chris Herndon (27 percent owned), who isn't a lock to play and would draw the Pats if he did, or Ricky Seals-Jones (3 percent owned), who's heading into a bye week.

Stat projection: Four receptions, 44 yards