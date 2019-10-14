Paramedic Hospitalized After Being Struck by Foul Ball in Yankees vs. Astros

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Safety was a major talking point during Major League Baseball's regular season, and the Houston Astros and New York Yankees' American League Championship Series matchup Sunday night brought it to the forefront again.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Astros left fielder Michael Brantley scorched a foul ball into Houston's dugout that hit a paramedic supervisor. Harris County Emergency Corps, the man's employer, disclosed the following in a statement (h/t Chandler Rome): "He was immediately taken to the hospital, evaluated and is currently in stable condition."

When the ball struck the unnamed man, players in the Astros dugout appeared visibly concerned with their hands on their heads. Brantley walked away from the batter's box and solemnly stood next to manager AJ Hinch.

According to the Fox broadcast (h/t Ben DuBose), Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole followed the injured paramedic into the tunnel and waited with him until he departed for the hospital. Prior to leaving Minute Maid Park, per the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young, "He was sitting up and alert, but was holding a towel up to his head where the foul ball hit him. The white towel had drops of blood on it."

Previous incidents this year have involved fans in the stands, which has drawn calls for stadiums across the league to extend foul ball netting. The Astros did on Aug. 19:

Perhaps the most horrific instance involving a rogue foul ball came on May 29 at Minute Maid Park when Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr.'s line drive hit a two-year-old girl and fractured her skull.

Prior to the Astros doing so, the Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates announced in June they would extend protective netting.