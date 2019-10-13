4-Star CB Ryan Watts Commits to Ohio State After Oklahoma Decommitment

Source: 247Sports.com

After Ryan Watts reopened his college recruitment, Ohio State stepped in to land the highly touted defensive back.

Watts announced Sunday he was committing to the Buckeyes:

Earlier in the day, the Little Elm High School senior explained his decision to back off his pledge to attend Oklahoma University:

Per 247Sports, Watts is a 4-star prospect and the No. 19 cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class.

Watts, who had offers from powerhouse programs like Alabama, Notre Dame and Texas, originally committed to Oklahoma in April.

On Oct. 3, he told Jeremy Birmingham of Lettermen Row he decommitted from Oklahoma and had Ohio State on his list of schools.

"I've decommitted from Oklahoma," he said. "And I'm very interested in Ohio State. The Oklahoma staff was surprised and upset, of course, but they respected my decision."

Watts also said he was scheduled to visit Penn State on Oct. 19 but had to cancel for family issues.

Now, the Buckeyes don't have to worry about losing one of the nation's premier high-school cornerbacks to a Big Ten rival. Head coach Ryan Day now has 24 commits and the No. 3 class in 2020, per 247Sports' rankings.