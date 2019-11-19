Andy Reid: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill's Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a strained hamstring in Monday's 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Andy Reid confirmed to reporters after the game.

Hill failed to record a catch on two targets in the victory.

He already missed four games this season with a sternoclavicular joint injury, although he returned on the early end of the initial estimate of four to six weeks.

This was the first significant missed time for the receiver, who missed only one game in the first three years of his career. He dominated on the field in this time, earning three Pro Bowl appearances with two first-team All-Pro selections, including as a receiver and a returner.

The 25-year-old was especially dominant in 2018, totaling 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the NFL with 15 yards per offensive touch.

Injuries have limited Hill in 2019, but he still has 33 receptions 543 yards and five touchdowns so far in seven games.

The Chiefs have shown they can play without him, however, and the squad may once again need more production from the other receivers on the roster. Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle should see extra snaps if Hill's availability is in doubt for the team's Week 13 matchup with the Oakland Raiders.

Kansas City's bye in Week 12 will allow Hill a little extra time to recover.