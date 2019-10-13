Week 6 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Slate

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

It's still early in the NFL season, but the results of these early games could have an impact on which teams make the playoffs later in the year. They can also have implications for next year's draft, especially one of Sunday's games.

Two of the worst teams in the NFL will face off Sunday as the Washington Redskins travel to play the Miami Dolphins. Neither team has a win this season. The Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden earlier this week and will be playing their first game under interim head coach Bill Callahan. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have scored only 26 points through their first four games.

It's quite possible that the loser of this game could go on to have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. If not, another loss will at least help it have a higher selection.

Of course, there are also games featuring some of the NFL's top teams on Sunday and Monday. Here's a look at the full slate, along with odds and predictions.

Week 6 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread.

Carolina (-2.5) vs. Tampa Bay in London

Seattle at Cleveland (Even)

Houston at Kansas City (-4)

Washington (-4) at Miami

Philadelphia at Minnesota (-3.5)

New Orleans at Jacksonville (-2.5)

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-11)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (-3)

Atlanta (-2.5) at Arizona

Tennessee at Denver (-1.5)

Dallas (-7) at N.Y. Jets

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers (-6)

Detroit at Green Bay (-4)

Underdog Watch

Like most weeks, there are several betting underdogs worth taking a chance on this Sunday.

Despite winning four of their first five games, the Saints are an underdog for the second time in three weeks. It worked out in bettors' favor last time, as they beat the Cowboys at home in Week 4. Now, they'll look to reward those underdog bettors again when they travel to play the Jaguars.

Teddy Bridgewater has filled in nicely at quarterback for New Orleans, winning all three of his starts, including last week's game against Tampa Bay when he passed for four touchdowns. Drew Brees may still be out following right thumb surgery, but Bridgewater has plenty of talented weapons around him, which is helping the Saints remain one of the best teams in the NFL.

Jacksonville may have won back-to-back games in Weeks 3 and 4, and rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II is playing well, but it will still have a challenge in trying to take down New Orleans. Feel confident in betting on the Saints to continue their tremendous start to the season, which likely will lead to another trip to the playoffs later this year.

Another intriguing underdog is the Eagles, who have won two straight games to improve to 3-2 and move into a tie for first place in the NFC East with the Cowboys. They'll be taking on an old division foe in Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played for the Redskins from 2012-17.

Cousins has struggled at times this season, as he has only five touchdown passes through five games. He also continues to play particularly poor against winning teams, as he is 5-27 against teams that have records above .500 in his career.

Now, Cousins will have a tough challenge going up against an Eagles defense that is coming off a dominant performance last week, when it allowed only six points and recorded 10 sacks and two defensive touchdowns in a win over the Jets.

"I have so much respect for their pass rush. Every time I've played them, you know what they can do and the effect they can have on a game," Cousins said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I think it was a big reason why so many of those guys have Super Bowl rings, because of the way they can rush the passer."

Not only could the Eagles win, but they're also 3.5-point underdogs. That makes them an especially worthwhile team to bet on, as they just have to cover that spread to reward bettors.

And one final underdog to consider is, surprisingly, the Dolphins. Sure, they've been unimpressive so far this season. But they're coming off a bye week and are taking on a Redskins team that is in disarray and is starting struggling veteran quarterback Case Keenum.

With an extra four points, it's quite possible Miami will either pull off the upset win or at least cover that spread.