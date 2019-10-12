Chelsea Predictions, Players to Watch Before Final International Break of 2019

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Chelsea will host Newcastle United in the Premier League next Saturday in their first match after the international break.

The Blues are fifth in England's top flight, behind Leicester City on goal difference having accrued 14 points in their first eight matches.

They'll also face Burnley, Watford and Crystal Palace in the Premier League before players set off for international duty once more in November.

In the UEFA Champions League, they'll play Ajax twice as they look to improve on their third-place position in Group H.

Chelsea will also take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup for a place in the quarter-final.

Here's their upcoming schedule, complete with score predictions for each game, and read on for a look at players to watch:

Oct. 19: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League (2-0)

Oct. 23: Ajax vs. Chelsea, Champions League (3-1)

Oct. 26: Burnley vs. Chelsea, Premier League (1-1)

Oct. 30: Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Carabao Cup (2-1)

Nov. 2: Watford vs. Chelsea, Premier League (1-2)

Nov. 5: Chelsea vs. Ajax, Champions League (2-1)

Nov. 9: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, Premier League (1-0)

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has been the main man for Chelsea so far this season thanks to his impressive goal return:

After he failed to score in his first three appearances of the campaign, the 22-year-old produced a flurry of goals in his next three, with back-to-back braces against Norwich City and Sheffield United and a hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Abraham didn't manage to get on the scoresheet against Liverpool or Brighton & Hove Albion after that, but he dispelled concerns his form had dried up again when he scored in each of the last two games before the international break.

As manager Frank Lampard's first choice to lead the line this season, he'll be resuming his responsibilities in the coming weeks, where he'll hope to maintain his impressive scoring record.

Michy Batshuayi

Unseating Abraham won't be easy, but Michy Batshuayi is also one to keep an eye on ahead of the November break.

The Belgian has started just once this season, but he has three goals and two assists to his name.

Most recently, he found the net in the final minutes of Chelsea's 4-1 win over Southampton:

His record this season has been emblematic of his time at Chelsea. The 26-year-old has scored 22 goals and assisted six in 59 appearances for the Blues since he joined the club in 2016, but he's only started 19 times for the club.

Batshuayi has featured in each of the Blues' last five Premier League matches after failing to get on the pitch in their first three.

He'll likely receive more game time in the coming weeks as Lampard juggles multiple competitions, and he can make a case for a more significant role with more goals.

Christian Pulisic

Pulisic was a £58 million signing for Chelsea, but since the end of August, he's only featured twice, against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup and a 10-minute cameo against Southampton.

He provided an assist in each, taking his tally to four in seven appearances for the Blues.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle suggested his link-up with Batshuayi against the Saints will aid his cause:

The 21-year-old has also added to his international tally during the break:

The American is an exciting talent, but he's seemingly had difficulty convincing Lampard of his ability so far.

He's competing with Willian, Pedro and Callum Hudson-Odoi for minutes, so he needs to take any opportunities that come his way in the coming weeks if he's to become a regular starter again.