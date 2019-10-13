Ukraine vs. Portugal: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The two top teams in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group B will come face-to-face on Monday, with European champions Portugal traveling to Ukraine.

The hosts have a five-point lead at the top of the standings but have also played one more match than their opponents.

Caesars has handed Portugal odds of +100 (wager $100 to win $100), while Ukraine come in at +280. A draw carries odds of +250.

British viewers can tune in via Sky Sports, while viewers in the United States can follow along via Univision NOW. The match will kick off at 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins and are in great positions to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals as the two best teams in their group.

The UEFA Nations League winners and European champions beat Luxembourg 3-0 thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Guedes.

The Juventus star netted career goal No. 699 in that contest, moving him to within one of a special mark:

He missed several late chances to bag No. 700 on home soil. The 34-year-old has scored in four of his last five matches across all competitions, so he seems likely to add to his tally in Ukraine.

The Group B leaders, meanwhile, took care of business against Lithuania, winning 2-0. Ruslan Malinovsky scored both the goals.

Ukraine have been a force to be reckoned with under manager Andriy Shevchenko, the legendary striker who made his name at AC Milan and also played for Chelsea. In their six Group B matches, they have won five times and conceded just a single goal. The only game they didn't win was their first match, a goalless draw away to Portugal.

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Individually, Ukraine aren't nearly as talented as Portugal. Their top player is Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko, and most of the squad ply their trade domestically for Shakhtar Donetsk or Dynamo Kyiv.

The Portuguese feature several world-class talents, including Ronaldo, Silva and Bruno Fernandes. They can struggle to break down well-organised defences, however, and have already dropped points twice in this group, also failing to beat Serbia at home.

If the European champions play up to their talents, they should win, but any mistakes could prove costly against a well-organised Ukraine team that has tons of momentum.

Prediction: Ukraine 1-1 Portugal