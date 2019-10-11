Mets Manager Rumors: Carlos Beltran 'Very Serious Candidate' for Open Job

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Former All-Star outfielder Carlos Beltran has reportedly emerged as a "very serious candidate" for the New York Mets' managerial vacancy.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the update Friday, with Beltran receiving support from Mets vice president Allard Baird and special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya.

Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton and Arizona Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell are other candidates for the position, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Beltran, who's worked with the Yanks' front office as a special adviser to general manager Brian Cashman since last December, retired as a player following the 2017 season with the Houston Astros.

The 42-year-old Puerto Rico native spent seven seasons with the Mets (2005-2011) as part of a 20-year playing career. His resume includes nine All-Star selections, three Gold Glove Awards, two Silver Slugger Awards, the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year Award and a World Series title with Houston in 2017.

Beltran told Anthony Rieber of Newsday now might be the perfect time to become a manager.

"I feel like its going to be a possibility," Beltran said Monday. "When I interviewed with the Yankees [in 2017], I had just retired."

The Mets fired Mickey Callaway after posting an 86-76 record in 2019, which was a nine-win improvement over 2018, his first season in charge, but not enough to qualify for the playoffs. New York hasn't reached the postseason since 2016.

Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz are scheduled to return as the core members of a top-tier starting rotation, but other areas of the roster will need to improve to overcome the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies in the loaded NL East.

Hiring Beltran, one of the most well-respected players of his generation, could help the Mets attract more talent heading toward 2020 and beyond.