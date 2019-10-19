Patriots' Josh Gordon Ruled Out vs. Jets on MNF with Knee, Ankle Injuries

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has been ruled out of Monday night's game against the New York Jets because of knee and ankle injuries, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Tight ends Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussion) also will not play.

Gordon, 28, has had some injury issues already this season. After being listed as questionable for a Week 6 contest against the New York Giants because of knee concerns, he wound up leaving the game after hurting his knee. On the season, Gordon has 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown.

A long list of suspensions has also kept Gordon off the field throughout his career and in his two-year stint with the Patriots. In Dec. 2018, he said he was stepping away from the game for personal reasons, and a week later was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the terms of his previous reinstatement from suspension under the league's substance abuse policy.

He was reinstated by the NFL in August.

On the field, Gordon has generally been productive. He looked as though he was the league's next great wideout in 2013, catching 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games for the Cleveland Browns. But between the 2014 and 2017 seasons, he played in just 10 games, missing the entirety of the 2015 and 2016 campaigns because of suspension.

In 11 games for the Patriots last year, he registered 40 receptions for 720 yards and three scores, proving to be a valuable option for Tom Brady. While he wasn't available for the team in the postseason because of suspension, he's returned to the fold this year and given New England's passing threat a much-needed weapon on the outside.

While he's out of action, Brady will turn to Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and James White, among others, in the passing game.