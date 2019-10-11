Cain Velasquez, Brock Lesnar and the WWE Wrestlers Who Fought for Real

0 of 12

Photo courtesy of WWE.com

A buzz went through the crowd last week on SmackDown as a man walked purposefully down the new high-tech ramp to the ring to confront newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman's top client has dominated wrestling for years, overpowering foes with his amateur wrestling pedigree and a brutal mean streak.

But, for the first time in forever, Lesnar looked scared.

He'd just beaten the previous champion, Kofi Kingston, in mere seconds. What or who could possibly scare a man like this, a Nordic fighting god who has spent decades tossing grown men around at will?

The answer, of course, was Cain Velasquez.

No mere wrestling rookie, Velasquez is a former UFC heavyweight champion—one who just happens to have dethroned Lesnar in a bout now a decade old. The promotion is hoping a pro wrestling contest between the two men, no strangers to real combat in the cage, will invigorate a struggling product and create the kind of crackling energy only the threat of violence can provide.

And it won't be the first time.

Pro wrestling and mixed martial arts have always been connected at the hip. In Japan, early mixed martial arts bout were staged almost exclusively by wrestlers and their proteges. From Antonio Inoki's historic bout against Muhammad Ali to the founding of Pancrase and PRIDE, wrestlers led the way towards reality combat.

In North America, wrestling roots also ran deep. The Gracie family, founders of the UFC, were trained in grappling by pro wrestler Mitsuyo Maeda and the promotion's early contests had the look and feel of classic territorial wrestling, featuring broad, popular characters like Kimo, David "Tank" Abbott and an assortment of oddities from around the martial arts world whether or not they were the best fighters in the world.

As Velasquez, and both Ronda Rousey and CM Punk before him, the pipeline between the two enterprises is still flowing both ways. Wrestlers want to try their hand at fighting and fighters want to experience the bright lights of big time wrestling.

What follows is a list of WWE stars who have tried their hand at fighting for real, testing themselves in the unforgiving cage. Some will feel familiar. Others might surprise you. But all were willing to bet on themselves in a honest-to-goodness fight—so never let anyone tell you wrestlers aren't tough as nails.