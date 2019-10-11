Rays' Tyler Glasnow Admits He Tipped Pitches in Game 5 ALDS Loss vs. Astros

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow admitted he was tipping his pitches following Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

"When I came in and checked my phone, there were a lot of people asking me about it," Glasnow said, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin. "I went and looked [at the video], and it was pretty obvious. It's something that I've done in the past, and some starts it's worse than others. Today it was relatively obvious."

Glasnow allowed four earned runs and five hits in just 2.2 innings of work, failing to match counterpart Gerrit Cole. The Houston starter was brilliant, giving up just one earned run and two hits while striking out 10 in eight innings.

"I don't know if that was it," he added. "I'm not going to say that's why I pitched bad. I'm not going to do that. They're a really good lineup. They're very good hitters, and they got good swings."

All four of Houston's runs off Glasnow came in the first inning. Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel each drove in a run on a single, while Alex Bregman earned two RBI with a double.

Former MLB players Preston Wilson, Kevin Frandsen and Trevor Plouffe all tweeted during the game that they recognized Glasnow was tipping pitches:

Danny Vietti of CBS Sports shared a notable exchange between Bregman and Carlos Correa:

It was an unfortunate development for Glasnow, who was largely unhittable during his 12 starts this season when not limited by a forearm injury. He finished with a 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 76 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in the best individual effort of his career. It was the first time he posted an ERA below 4.24 for a season.

He was solid but unspectacular in his first start against the Astros in this series and allowed two earned runs, four hits and three walks in 4.1 innings during the Game 1 loss.

Glasnow is just 26 years old and will surely use this experience as a learning lesson while his career progresses. Still, it came at an inopportune time for him and his team.