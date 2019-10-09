Nationals' Kurt Suzuki Helped off Field After Taking Pitch to Head vs. Dodgers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki had to be helped off the field after being hit in the face during the seventh inning of Wednesday's Game 5 National League Division Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The pitch from Dodgers starter Walker Buehler came in high and tight, ricocheting off Suzuki's wrist before hitting him in the face and knocking off his helmet. He was on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the Nationals training staff and was then taken to the clubhouse.

Yan Gomes came into the game to replace Suzuki, who was 0-for-1 with a walk before he exited.

The Nationals have not given an indication of Suzuki's status. It's likely he will be taken to a medical facility to undergo further testing.

Suzuki has struggled during the Nationals' divisional series matchup with the Dodgers, going hitless in 12 at-bats. However, he's remained a steady presence behind the plate defensively.

Gomes, who played in 97 games during the regular season, has been limited to just four at-bats during the playoffs and has also gone without a hit.