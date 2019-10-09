Nationals' Kurt Suzuki Helped off Field After Taking Pitch to Head vs. Dodgers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2019

Washington Nationals' Kurt Suzuki (28) is helped off the field after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball team's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki had to be helped off the field after being hit in the face during the seventh inning of Wednesday's Game 5 National League Division Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.  

The pitch from Dodgers starter Walker Buehler came in high and tight, ricocheting off Suzuki's wrist before hitting him in the face and knocking off his helmet. He was on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the Nationals training staff and was then taken to the clubhouse.

Yan Gomes came into the game to replace Suzuki, who was 0-for-1 with a walk before he exited.

The Nationals have not given an indication of Suzuki's status. It's likely he will be taken to a medical facility to undergo further testing.

Suzuki has struggled during the Nationals' divisional series matchup with the Dodgers, going hitless in 12 at-bats. However, he's remained a steady presence behind the plate defensively.

Gomes, who played in 97 games during the regular season, has been limited to just four at-bats during the playoffs and has also gone without a hit. 

Related

    Cardinals Advance to NLCS After Blowing Out Braves

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cardinals Advance to NLCS After Blowing Out Braves

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Division Series Game 5s Ever 🔢

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ranking the Best Division Series Game 5s Ever 🔢

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    No Tomahawks at Braves' Park

    Braves remove foam tomahawks from SunTrust Park in response to Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley’s comments

    MLB logo
    MLB

    No Tomahawks at Braves' Park

    Braves remove foam tomahawks from SunTrust Park in response to Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley’s comments

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Beltran to Interview with Mets

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Beltran to Interview with Mets

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report