Bill Self Defends Wearing Adidas Shirt, Snoop Dogg at Kansas' Midnight Madness

Kansas coach Bill Self bristled at the notion the school is thumbing its nose at the NCAA about upcoming sanctions on the program after the controversy surrounding Late Night at the Phog.

"Anybody that knows me knows that I'm not smart enough to figure out some of those things that transpired that would relate to anything other than that moment," Self told reporters Wednesday. "If you followed us, I do stuff for Late Night every year. This year was no different. I just happened to be wearing an Adidas shirt, who happens to be a sponsor for our next 14 years, that helps sponsor the event.

"It was innocently given to me, and I just put it on. And I already addressed and spoke to what happened the other night. I don't know how an entertainer would in any way, shape or form be thought to sticking it to anybody, including the NCAA by having an entertainer perform. I do not love the narrative that has been said concerning that with me, but I also understand that I can't control what the media writes or their opinions, and I do know the people that know me know that's not factually true in any way, shape or form."

Self's black-and-white hype video for Late Night features the coach in an Adidas shirt and wearing a large chain while walking in to announce Snoop Dogg's performance. Kansas later apologized after Snoop's performance featured women dancing on poles and him shooting a fake money gun into the crowd.

Snoop found the controversy regarding the performance odd. He also denied a claim Kansas asked him to leave following the performance.

"The audience enjoyed that s--t. I don't know what the f--k they talking about," Snoop said on the Howard Stern Show.

Kansas is expected to face major sanctions after being named in the federal pay-for-play investigation. Self could face a suspension for lack of institutional control. Former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola pleaded guilty to playing a role in conspiring to get high-level recruits to sign with Kansas and other Adidas-sponsored programs.

The guardian of forward Silvio de Sousa allegedly received a $20,000 payment at the behest of Self and Jayhawks assistant Kurtis Townsend. Gassnola denied Self or any Kansas assistants were aware of the payments.