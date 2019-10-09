Saints' Drew Brees Reportedly Trying to Return from Thumb Injury Before Week 9

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is reportedly attempting to come back from a thumb injury before the team's bye in Week 9.

Per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Brees is "pushing" to return on Oct. 27 against the Arizona Cardinals, but the Saints are exercising caution with the 12-time Pro Bowler and are looking at their first game out of the bye in Week 10.

Brees tore a thumb ligament when he hit his hand against Aaron Donald while throwing a pass during the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Brees required surgery and estimated his recovery timetable would be six weeks.

In a Sept. 25 interview on WWL Radio (h/t NOLA.com), Brees was optimistic about beating the doctor's time frame: "As far as the timetable for getting back though, they say six to eight weeks. I think I can beat that, but I'm just gonna take it one week at a time and see how things go."

Brees posted an Instagram video Sunday that showed him throwing a mini football and had the caption, "Shhhhhhhhh...."

The Saints have won three straight games with Teddy Bridgewater as their quarterback. He's thrown for 849 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions since he took over for Brees.

New Orleans, at 4-1, sits one game above the Carolina Panthers for the top spot in the NFC South.