Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey to Practice Wednesday amid Trade Request, Back Injury

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to practice Wednesday.

Ramsey missed each of the Jags' past two games with a back injury, and his future with the team is in question as well after he requested a trade following a Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans.

The 2-3 Jaguars will host the 4-1 New Orleans Saints on Sunday in hopes of getting back in the AFC South race.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of his fourth NFL season after getting selected fifth overall by the Jags in the 2016 draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and 2017 first-team All-Pro who has quickly established himself as one of the premier corners in the league.

In three games this season, the Florida State product has registered 17 tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble. For his career, Ramsey has nine picks and 45 pass breakups.

The Tennessee native is in the penultimate year of his contract after the Jags exercised the fifth-year option in his deal to keep his rights through the 2020 season. Per Spotrac, Ramsey is making just over $3.6 million this season, but his salary is set to balloon to over $13.7 million next season.

In two games without Ramsey this season, the Jaguars are 1-1 with a win over the Denver Broncos and a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

A.J. Bouye has served as the No. 1 corner during Ramsey's absence, with Tre Herndon starting on the other side and D.J. Hayden as the slot corner.

The Jaguars could undoubtedly benefit from Ramsey's presence Sunday since they will be faced with covering one of the NFL's top wideouts in Michael Thomas.