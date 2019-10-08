Snoop Dogg on Kansas Performance: 'They Invited Me to Come Do What I Do'

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg rapped "gotta give 'em what they want" on Dr. Dre's 1992 smash "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang," and the 47-year-old thinks he did nothing more or less than exactly that during his controversial performance at Kansas' Midnight Madness on Oct. 4.

"The audience enjoyed that s--t," Snoop told Howard Stern on Tuesday (h/t TMZ Sports). I don't know what the f--k they talking about."

The Grammy-nominated artist added: "I think it was more the publicity of what I did. They had to cover it up. And I respect them, and I wasn't gonna put no smut on their name and say they did anything wrong because they invited me to come do what I do. ... And when you pay for Snoop Dogg, you're gonna get Snoop Dogg."

The "Late Night at the Phog" event at the university's famed Allen Fieldhouse included clothed pole dancers (NSFW language):

In the aftermath, KU athletic director Jeff Long issued an apology (h/t ESPN):

"We apologize for the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night. We made it clear to the entertainers' managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show.

"I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening."

Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self said that the performance went in a direction that nobody at the school would have wanted it to go. "Regardless of the entertainment that it provided many, it was still not the right way to provide the entertainment," he said.

Self had been notified by the NCAA of allegations concerning three Level I violations against himself and the program on Sept. 23, including lack of institutional control.

The university's office of public affairs released a statement in response that it would "fiercely dispute much of what has been presented."

In the meantime, having Snoop Dogg shoot money into the crowd isn't necessarily the best way to lay low.