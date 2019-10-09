Making Sense of the Updated Athlete Rankings After UFC 243

0 of 7

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

UFC 243 will be remembered as the night Israel Adesanya summited the middleweight mountain. The card, which emanated from Melbourne, Australia, saw Adesanya capture the promotion's middleweight strap from long-absent champion Robert Whittaker in a dazzling display of skill and showmanship.

Outside of this headline-dominating main event, the card was admittedly a little sparse in terms of top talent, but it did feature a handful of ranked fighters in Al Iaquinta, Dan Hooker and Tai Tuivasa.

Despite the lack of high-profile fighters on the bill, UFC 243 did cause a considerable shake-up in the rankings for a number of divisions. Which fighters climbed? Which fighters fell?

Let's take a look at the new UFC rankings in the wake of the UFC 243 card.

Note: The women's strawweight, women's flyweight, men's featherweight and light heavyweight divisions remain unchanged in the new UFC rankings. Weight classes have been organized based on the significance of the changes to the rankings.