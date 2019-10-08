Guillem Balague Says Gareth Bale Wants to Leave Real Madrid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has said Gareth Bale is disillusioned at Real Madrid and wants to leave the club.

According to BBC Sport, the football writer explained the Wales superstar has been angered by the treatment he's received from Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane, despite showing good form since the start of the season.

Madrid are top of La Liga, with Bale contributing to his side's improving performances, but the 30-year-old was recently omitted from Zidane's UEFA Champions League squad to play Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Balague said Bale is now seeking a departure from the club:

"Gareth Bale is fed up. He can do this no longer. At a time when he began to stand out, knowing that as he plays matches his fitness would be sharpened, he suddenly had to watch the game against Brugge in the stands. Nobody knows why.

"He is angry, confused. When Zidane returned to the club, he decided he did not want Bale, without anyone having offered a clear reasoning."

Bale was back in the Madrid team after the 2-2 draw with Brugge, with the attacker starting the 4-2 La Liga win over high-flying Granada.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player assisted Karim Benzema for a second-minute opener but made way for substitute James Rodriguez with seven minutes to play.

According to AS' Paul Reidy, Bale received an "ovation" from home fans during his substitution, and despite having a fraught relationship with the Bernabeu crowd in the past, they have recognised his contribution this term.

Zidane had said in the summer he expected Bale to leave the club, but a proposed move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning collapsed after Real insisted on receiving a transfer fee, per BBC Sport. Balague said Bale does not know why Madrid were open to his exit, but then decided to hinder a move. The player is said to be "angry" with his situation and Zidane's "coldness" towards him.

"It is said that he [Bale] likes golf more than football, and it is true that he does not live the profession with the intensity of others, either on or off the pitch.

"He only asks for minutes to be able to give his best and to be able to offer goals to the team, something they lack.

"Leaving him out of the game against Brugge is difficult to understand, and has been the last straw.

"For the first time since he arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, the Welshman wants to leave. He feels that it is not fair what is being done with him."

Injuries have hampered Bale's career, especially in latter years, but when he is fit and firing he remains one of the most lethal forwards in Europe.

Madrid are in transition, despite currently topping La Liga, and Zidane's priority will be rebuilding around Eden Hazard in the coming transfer windows.

Bale is a saleable asset should Zidane wish to cash in, but while the winger is in good form, the Frenchman could choose to keep him in the short term.

The revolving door at the Bernabeu has seen many top players leave and play at the highest level elsewhere, and Bale would have plenty of options if Real president Florentino Perez decides to let him go.